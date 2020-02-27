Research Offers 8-Year Forecast on Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Market

Demand for Innovations in the Healthcare Industry to Act as a Driving Force for the Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Market

The treatment for scoliosis has evolved with time owing to various developments in the healthcare sector and advanced treatment alternatives such as fusionless scoliosis surgery flooding the industry. The scoliosis treatment, traditionally done by spine fusion surgery involved placement of rods, screws, and hooks with a long incision running along spinal columns is being replaced by fusionless scoliosis surgery owing to the clinical developments for smaller incisions and ease for patients. The fusionless scoliosis surgery market is driven with such needs for improved and better scoliosis treatment.

Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Market to Witness an Escalation

Maintaining movement and flexibility and allowing retained motion with less chance for back ache is now possible by not having to fuse the spine to correct the curvature. Fusionless scoliosis surgery is, therefore an effective procedure for next-generation scoliosis treatment. With its greater benefits compared to conventional treatment, the fusionless scoliosis surgery is an advanced procedure for scoliosis treatment. New developments for the treatment of scoliosis supported by the extensive research conducted for effective procedures to tackle scoliosis are shaping the future of fusionless scoliosis surgery market.

Recent years has been observed with the advancements in surgical intervention for treating spinal deformity. Current surgical techniques for scoliosis treatment yields positive results but limits postoperative spinal motion due to the spine fusion. For overcoming these negative consequences, there exists the development of techniques for scoliosis correction without fusion. There has been an increasing traction of fusionless scoliosis surgery via minimally invasive techniques among the spine surgeons. Fusionless scoliosis is a less invasive surgical procedure that has been followed by many surgeons for the past 10 years. This involves the placement of titanium pedicle screws and cord for correcting the curvature of scoliosis. Fusionless scoliosis surgery is usually recommended for patients having a curvature of over 40 degrees. As compared with the fusion surgery, fusionless scoliosis surgery aims to support spine growth and movement. The conventional treatment also diminishes growth in height as lengthening proceeds. There are currently two techniques being used for fusionless scoliosis surgery: Vertebral body stapling and vertebral body tethering. Vertebral body stapling is employed for smaller and more flexible curves in younger patients whereas, vertebral body stapling is performed in patients having growth reaming in flexible thoracic curves measuring 35°-70° and lumbar curves measuring 30°-70°.

Fusionless scoliosis surgery is mostly performed in the children and adolescents. There is still a need for the development of new techniques and instrumentation as well as long-term follow-up of results for driving the market growth of fusionless scoliosis surgery.

Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery market: Drivers & Restraints

Several advantages of fusionless scoliosis surgery such as less invasiveness, flexibility and more comfort level promotes the market growth of fusionless scoliosis surgery. Several research studies have come up with promising benefits form the technique which further supports the market growth. This new technology and the associated devices are currently not approved by FDA and there also lacks the supportive long-term evidences which however restricts the market growth.

Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery market: Segmentation

By Technology:

Vertebral Body Stapling

Vertebral Body Tethering

By Age Group:

Pediatric

Adolescents

By End Users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The management of complex spinal deformity is a huge challenge for spine surgeons. Research is still going on to develop novel procedures for treating scoliosis without fusion and overcoming the limitations of traditional treatment methods. Fusionless scoliosis surgery recommends numerous opportunities for the treatment of spine deformities. After the product approval, the market is expected to boost over the forecast period. There also exists opportunity for the market players to develop innovative products and solutions in a cost-effective range. This new technique is effective in correcting scoliotic deformity as well as restoring the spinal growth. Fusionless scoliosis surgery is used only by a handful of skilled surgeons across the United States to treat scoliosis.

Geographically, the market for fusionless Scoliosis Surgery can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global fusionless scoliosis surgery market owing to the robust healthcare infrastructure and adoption of the technology at several treatment centers. Apart from the North America region, the market for this treatment is not much performed but a huge growth rate can be observed in other regions over the globe. Western Europe represent the highest growth rate after North America owing to the availability of skilled professionals in the region, higher per capita income and factorable reimbursement scenario. This is followed by the Asia-Pacific market because of the increasing investment in improving healthcare facilities and increasing privatization of hospitals having world class infrastructure. Latin America followed by MEA represents the lowest growth rate over the forecast period in the fusionless scoliosis surgery market due to poor healthcare infrastructure, lack of skilled professionals as well as poor accessibility of medical facilities in the region.

There are various centers globally providing the option of fusionless scoliosis surgery. Some of them includes Shriners Hospitals for Children, MU Healthcare, NYU Langone Hospitals, ScoliSmart Clinics, Paley Institute, Children’s Spine Foundation and others.

