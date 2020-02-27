Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Steam Duct Market

Steam ducts are finding wide-spread applications for room ventilation and heating purposes. Additionally, it is also being used in a vast range of domains such as sterilization, propulsion, atomization, cleaning, and humidification. A considerable demand for flexible, durable, and temperature-sensitive ducts are sought by those industries, thereby enabling seamless operational activities. In short, efficient steam ducts are being sought-after in a bid to meet the dynamic needs of a wide range of applications. The rapid growth in oil refining sector is poised to register massive demand for steam ducts, fostering the growth of steam duct market.

The call for appropriate hot steam ducts to fit in the bill of various steam venting applications is a major factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, stainless steel steam duct is recording substantial demand across various industries. Stainless steel steam ducts are lightweight and bendable, capable of withstanding higher temperatures, retain its shape, easy to install, and resists weathering and moisture. The aforementioned benefits make stainless steel steam ducts stand out as a type which can handle any industrial environment. Apart from this, silicon steam ducts are also gaining significant momentum in the market in the wake of factors such as great flexibility, insulation properties, and many more.

Fact.MR has come up with an insightful research report on global steam duct market that includes analysis on various factors associated with steam ducts and their application areas. In this research study, a systematic analysis on various steam duct market influencers has been included along with incisive insights on the adoption of steam ducts across various regions. Moreover, the adoption of steam ducts in residential, commercial and industrial applications has also been analyzed that will give the reader a thorough understanding regarding the demand and adoption of steam ducts in the coming years.

The research report covers analysis and actionable insights on various market facets. Various trends, government regulations, key developments, drivers and opportunities that have a positive impact on the growth of the global steam duct market have been covered. Moreover, analysis on key participants in the global steam duct market, for instance, their product developments, their target markets, their SWOT analysis, their expansion plans, their product portfolio and financials have been covered in this report. Global steam duct market research report includes profiles of Boxer, Raley Brothers, Airetech, Nortec and CORS-AIR, to name a few market participants.

Steam ducts are an integral part of steam boilers when it comes to industrial applications. Increasing use of steam ducts to ensure controlled flow of steam in industrial as well as commercial or residential applications has presented potential opportunities for growth of the global steam duct market.

Recent Government Regulations to Initiate Code Changes for Steam Duct Systems

Governments have initiated code changes to ensure efficient air circulation and ventilation systems. With respect to commercial buildings, ASHRAE 90.1 that provides standards for energy efficiency with respect to design of buildings. In 2016, ASHRAE 90.1 standards were upgraded to reflect efficient and new technologies. Upgraded ASHRE 90.1 includes standards for steam duct testing and performance testing. ASHRAE 90.1 codes are adopted by International Green Construction Code (IGCC) and also are followed by International Energy Conservation Code (IECC). The amount of duct to be tested and the amount of leakage to be allowed is governed by these codes. With rising trend of green buildings, commercial properties have been using low pressure steam ducts that are energy efficient.

In 2017, Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA) presented an updated version of standards for HVAC duct construction. Its fourth edition covers several updates that radiate innovations taking place impacting the installation, repair and construction of HVAC duct work. For instance, aerosol duct sealing has been introduced, which is a viable substitute for manual and traditional sealing methods.

Increasing Use of Steam Ducts for Room Ventilation and Heating to Trigger Sales of Steam Ducts for Residential Applications

In cold countries, such as Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Russia, Canada and United States, the use of efficient ventilation systems has been observed. Steam ducts for residential purposes essentially mean the integration of steam ducts with home ventilators, wherein steam passes through the duct. With open vents in homes, this steam is supplied to rooms, making the warm. This assembly offers increased efficiency in home heating applications and is gaining wide acceptance. This is expected to trigger sale of steam ducts at a significant rate in the coming years.

Growth in Oil Refining Sector to Offer Steam Ducts a Potential Impetus

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for oil has risen since 2010. The demand for oil, according to IEA is expected to expand at 1.4 mb/d by 2018 end. With this increasing demand for oil, the supply side becomes crucial. Crude oil contains impurities that need to be removed. With increasing crude oil refining processes, the demand for steam ducts is expected to increase at a significant rate in the coming years, as high temperature steam is required to be blown on crude oil to remove impurities. This is expected to aid the growth of the global market.

The research report on global steam duct market includes a historical analysis of the global market along with current market data as well as covers future trajectory of the market with respect to application of steam ducts and their adoption in the coming nine years. The base year being 2018, market forecasts are carried out till 2027 reflecting a holistic understanding of the global market that can support the reader in planning future moves.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

