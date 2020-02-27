Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Next Generation Stevia Market

Market Outlook

Growing number of health-conscious consumers across the globe today are demanding for food products offering natural sweetness with reduced calorie content. Sweeteners are added to number of food products including, beverages, bakery, desserts, confectionary, sports nutrition and others thus resulting in their increasing consumption. Next generation stevia is produced from the fermentation process rather than extraction. Several genetic innovation studies have identified Reb D and Reb M glycosides as chemical compounds present in stevia leaf that are responsible of giving the plant its sweetness. Reb M also delivers superior flavor profile in comparison to other steviol glycosides present in stevia leaf, thus contributing toward the global next generation stevia market growth. These glycosides are the sweetest component of the plant and are used in several application areas. The global next generation stevia market is expected to witness significant increase in the near future owing to its better sweetness and aftertaste.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Carbonated drinks and other beverages have long been remained in the scrutiny due to their high sugar content. To reduce the consumption of sucrose and other artificial sweeteners, various chemically synthesized low-calorie sweeteners are trending in the food and beverages industry currently. However, consumers inclination towards the natural ingredients along with demand for healthy food products is been one of the trending concept globally which is pushing the penetration of zero calories, non-GMO sweeteners including, next generation stevia. Increasing number of manufacturers have increased their presence in the production of next generation stevia market in the recent years in order to bring high-intensity next generation stevia sweetener without compromising the taste in the marketplace thus pushing the revenue generation. For example, in 2017, Ingredion, in partnership with SweeGen Inc., launched BESTEVIA Reb M stevia leaf sweetener in the US and Canada thus, entering into the production of next generation stevia.

Global Next Generation Stevia: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global next generation stevia market has been segmented as

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of application, the global next generation stevia market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Confectionery

Cereal Based Products

Dairy Products

Beverages Carbonated Beverages Juices Others

Nutraceuticals/ Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Next Generation Stevia Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global next generation stevia market are Cargill, Incorporated, PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, SweeGen among others. Global rising demand for natural sweeteners coupled with rising obese and diabetic population has resulted in introduction of sweeteners delivering sugar like sweetness and zero calories without any side effects thus creating market opportunity for next generation stevia based sweeteners. Such next generation stevia sweetener offers feasible pricing, sustained availability and consistent quality.

Key Developments In Global Next Generation Stevia Market

In 2017, SweeGen, which is a U.S. based manufacturer of non-caloric, non-GMO sweeteners several industries and Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced the approval of SweeGen’s next generation stevia sweetener, Reb M sweetener derived from the stevia leaf for use in food and beverage.

In 2017, Evolva entered into collaboration with Cargill Inc. which is a U.S. based manufacturer and provider of food, agriculture, financial and industrial services globally for the introduction of next generation stevia sweetener, EverSweet.

Opportunities for Next Generation Stevia Market Participants

Increasing number of manufacturers are investing in the technologies that enable development and production of next generation stevia sweeteners for sugar reduction thus, contributing towards the global next generation stevia market since the approval of stevia in 2008 as a commercial ingredient in food and beverages industry, stevia based products have experienced tremendous growth in the global market which is one of the prime factors towards the growing popularity of next generation stevia in the near future.

