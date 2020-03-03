Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on MRI Guided Drug Delivery Market

MRI Guided Drug Delivery Market: Introduction

MRI guided drug delivery or magnetic resonance guided drug delivery is a part of an advanced drug delivery system that helps transport a therapeutic agent from the site of administration to the targeted area. The MRI guided drug delivery technique not only helps reduce non-target distribution of the drug but also increases drug concentration in the targeted area. The main advantage of MRI guided drug delivery is that the release of the therapeutic agent at a specific site can be quantified and also visualized by real-time settings. The MRI guided drug delivery procedure decreases unwanted effects of the therapeutic agent on healthy tissues, and hence, this decreases side effects like bleeding, edema, etc., and reduces the need for emergency treatment. From a clinical point of view, the MRI guided drug delivery technique is a less painful, as a non-invasive or minimally invasive approach is used. The MRI guided delivery system offers increased dwell time and slow uptake of the therapeutic agent, which enhances the efficacy of the treatment. There are mainly two types of products available in the market that follow MRI guided drug delivery techniques. First is, high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU). It is an emerging non-invasive method of MRI guided drug delivery. HIFU uses ultrasonic radiation to heat the tumor, which causes necrosis, hence, temperature-sensitive carrier molecules, such as liposomes, micelles, or polymers release the drug while passing through it. The other MRI guided drug delivery technique uses MRI imaging to map the course of drug movement, and also to visualize the concentration in the targeted area. The MRI guided delivery system uses multifunctional super-paramagnetic iron oxide (SPIO)-based nanoparticles as a nano-system candidate for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

MRI Guided Drug Delivery Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing demand for MRI guided drug delivery is because of its non-invasive or minimally invasive approach, which causes less side effects and less pain as compared to other alternatives. Other factors expected to drive the MRI guided drug delivery market include advancements in medical technologies, growing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, increase in diagnostic rates among the population with chronic diseases, adoption in therapeutic areas for treatment purposes such as oncology (unresectable tumors, bone cancer, intra or extracrenial neoplasms, prostate cancer, breast cancer), woman’s health (uterine fibroids), neurological disorders, and cosmetic medicine, among others. However, MRI guided drug delivery is not a cost-effective method, which restricts its acceptance by patients. Less awareness towards the technique is another factor limiting the growth of the global MRI guided drug delivery market.

MRI Guided Drug Delivery Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global MRI guided drug delivery market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, indication, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global MRI guided drug delivery market is segmented as:

MRI Guided Drug Delivery Combined with Ultrasound Radiation (Non-invasive)

MRI Guided Drug Delivery without Ultrasound Radiation (Minimally Invasive)

Based on application, the global MRI guided drug delivery market is segmented as:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Based on indication, the global MRI guided drug delivery market is segmented as:

Cancer

Neurological Disorders

Uterine Fibroids

Others (e.g. Cosmetic Medicine)

Based on end user, the global MRI guided drug delivery market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2291

MRI Guided Drug Delivery Market: Overview

The global market for MRI guided drug delivery is expected to generate significant revenue with a huge growth over the forecast period, due to the high demand for painless, non-invasive methods for the treatment of serious indications. Among the two product types of MRI guided drug delivery systems, non-invasive systems are expected to experience high demand across all end users. The hospitals end user segment is expected to contribute the highest share in the global MRI guided drug delivery market, due to requirement of highly developed infrastructure for such systems. Among various indications of MRI guided drug delivery systems, the cancer segment is expected to gain traction over the forecast period, primarily due to growing prevalence of cancer, and the availability of reimbursements. Some of the popular brands of MRI guided drug delivery systems include TULSA-PRO (Profound Medical Corp), NeuroBlate (Monteris), MRGFUS (Insightec Ltd.) etc.

MRI Guided Drug Delivery Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global MRI guided drug delivery market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America’s MRI guided drug delivery market is expected to remain dominant in the global MRI guided drug delivery market, on the account of growing research applications of MRI guided drug delivery along with increased set up of advanced diagnostic laboratories in the region. Europe’s MRI guided drug delivery market is expected to contribute the second-largest revenue share in the global MRI guided drug delivery market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increased presence of distributors and suppliers for MRI guided drug delivery devices across the region. However, the fastest growth is expected from Asia Pacific, mainly from countries such as Japan and China, because they are attracting manufacturers with a lots of possibilities to explore their business in the MRI guided drug delivery sector.

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2291

MRI Guided Drug Delivery Market: Key Players

The global MRI guided drug delivery market is highly consolidated with a small number of global players operating in it. Some of the players identified in the global MRI guided drug delivery market are Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Monteris, Profound Medical Corp, Insightec Ltd., Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Episonica, and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/2291/mri-guided-drug-delivery-market