Research of Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) Market in Global Industry : Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2019-2025

A catenary is a system of overhead wires used to supply electricity to a locomotive, tram (streetcar), or light rail vehicle that is equipped with a pantograph.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the overhead catenary system. The exponential expansion of the electrified rail tracks in countries such as China, Japan, and India has led to the increase in demand for overhead lines for rail application which, in turn, has increased the growth of the overhead catenary system market in this region.

Moreover, the gradual rise in the adoption of urban rail and high-speed rail transit in the regional countries is contributing to the growth of the market. As a result, APAC holds a significant share of the overall overhead catenary system market.

The Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS).

This report presents the worldwide Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

RRC

Alstom

Siemens

Bombardier

NKT

ABB

StruKTon

TE Connectivity

Nexans

Wabtec

Lamifil

Pfisterer

LS Cable & System

Niigata Transys

Kummler+Matter

Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) Breakdown Data by Type

Simple Catenary

Stitched Catenary

Compound Catenary

Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) Breakdown Data by Application

Metro

Light Rail

High-speed Rail

Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

