Research of Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) Market in Global Industry : Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2019-2025

A catenary is a system of overhead wires used to supply electricity to a locomotive, tram (streetcar), or light rail vehicle that is equipped with a pantograph.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the overhead catenary system. The exponential expansion of the electrified rail tracks in countries such as China, Japan, and India has led to the increase in demand for overhead lines for rail application which, in turn, has increased the growth of the overhead catenary system market in this region.
Moreover, the gradual rise in the adoption of urban rail and high-speed rail transit in the regional countries is contributing to the growth of the market. As a result, APAC holds a significant share of the overall overhead catenary system market.
The Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS).
This report presents the worldwide Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
RRC
Alstom
Siemens
Bombardier
NKT
ABB
StruKTon
TE Connectivity
Nexans
Wabtec
Lamifil
Pfisterer
LS Cable & System
Niigata Transys
Kummler+Matter
Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) Breakdown Data by Type
Simple Catenary
Stitched Catenary
Compound Catenary
Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) Breakdown Data by Application
Metro
Light Rail
High-speed Rail
Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Railway Overhead Catenary System (OCS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
