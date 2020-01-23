Research of Baby Food Market in Global Industry : Development and Forecast 2019-2022

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Baby Food Market By Type (Infant Formula and Baby Food), By Product Type (Prepared, Dried and Other), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., U.K., Germany, Japan ).

Baby Foods are those foods which are given to babies and infants for their sustenance during the few nascent years of their lives and can be demarcated into two types comprising of Infant Formula and Baby Foods. Infant Formulas serve as a replacement of mother’s milk as it emulates the nutritional attributes of a mother’s milk. And, baby foods are soft minced and mashed vegetables, fruits, meats, cereals, etc. for babies consumption and are sold in the form of purees or powders (to be consumed with the addition of water) and snacks.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Baby Food Market: Analysis By Type, By Product Type, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Type (Infant Formula , Baby Food), By Product Type (Prepared, Dried, Others), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, L. America, Middle East & Africa), By Country (US, Canada, Medico, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil)”, global baby food market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy growth of over 7.01% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by rising women employment, mounting population growth, decline in infant death rates, and increasing awareness among parents about infant nutrition in the emerging regions.

Over the next five years, demand and growth for natural-based, organic/prebiotic/probiotic based and customized variants of infant formulas and baby foods is projected to display the maximum advancement owing to increasing awareness among parents of infant nutrition. Growing number of women entering workforce and rising disposable income especially in the emerging nations of Asia Pacific, like India and China is expected to further propel the market for baby foods.

Regions accounting for major share of baby foods in 2016 as well as forecasted to gain major share in 2022 are Asia-Pacific, North America and Middle-East. Factors driving growth are humongous population, elevated disposable incomes, lifestyle and perceptive changes towards indulgence and the demand for niche and premiumized retail goods. Other factors backing the Global Baby Food Market is the existence of large baby food companies offering numerous varieties of baby food at competitive prices and innovative packaging, their synergical investments and R&D initiatives inclining to propel the market.

The report titled, “Global Baby Food Market: Analysis By Type, By Product Type, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Type (Infant Formula , Baby Food), By Product Type (Prepared, Dried, Others), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, L. America, Middle East & Africa), By Country (US, Canada, Medico, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Baby Food Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Baby Food Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market – (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Baby Food Market

• Baby Food Market- By Type (Infant Formula and Baby Food)

• Baby Food Market- By Product Type (Prepared, Dried and Other)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Middle-East and RoW – (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Baby Food Market

• Baby Food Market- By Type (Infant Formula and Baby Food)

• Baby Food Market-By Product Type(Prepared, Dried and Other)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., U.K., Germany, Japan – (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Baby Food Market

• Baby Food Market- By Type (Infant Formula and Baby Food)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Supply Chain Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Abbott, Danone, Hipp Organic, Krafts Heinz, Hain Celestial, The Honest Co., SMA Nutrition Milk Formula, Holle GMBH, Topfer, Little Freddie Organic Baby food

