Research details developments in the Wine Totes Packaging Market future scenario by 2027

Packaging plays a vital role in improving the marketability of a product by increasing the visibility of the company’s logo or the brand name of the product. As more than 80% of the consumers remember a company’s name through the promotional items, they are considered as better form of advertising as compared to newspaper, TV, online advertisement or any other forms of advertisements. Wine totes are one such means to increase the aesthetic value of the product and improve the reputation of the company’s brand. Wine totes have an advantage over wine boxes by being sturdy and easy in handling and carrying purposes. Wine totes provide convenience for the customer to carry wine bottles to a party or a gathering. Wine totes are tamper proof and made of multilayered film for insulating or protecting the wine bottle from getting damaged by absorbing the shocks. Wine totes are of different materials such as jute, leather, plastic, paper, etc. Wine totes can be of different sizes catering to different amount of bottles designed as per customer requirements. Companies in North America spend close to US$ 20 Mn annually on printing brand specific communication on accessories that are given free with wine bottles.

Wine Totes Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The need of innovative form of advertisement especially in product categories targeted to the luxury market drives the demand for the wine totes packaging market. Wine totes have the ability to create a perception in consumers mind about the quality of the wine hence making it a significant form of packaging. On the backdrop of convenience offered by the wine totes to its users the wine totes, packaging market is expected to show expansion. Features like protection of fragile bottles from shocks and ability to provide sufficient surface area for promotion and advertisement is another factor increasing the manufacturer preference for the wine totes packaging. The regular consumption of wine in regions such as North & South America, Europe and some parts of Asia is expected to fuel the wine totes packaging market. Increasing consumer preference for a sustainable form of packaging is another factor propelling the demand for the wine totes packaging market. However, wine totes have limited area of application as they can be used for carrying bottles only due to the cylindrical shape. The growing trend of consuming wine with meals at restaurant and at home is expected to create significant opportunity in the wine totes packaging market over the forecast period.

Wine Totes Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Wine totes packaging market can be segmented by bottle carrying capacity and by the type of material used.

Based on the bottle carrying capacity, wine totes packaging market can be segmented into:

One to Two Bottle

Two to four bottle

Four to six bottle

Based on the type of material used, wine totes packaging market can be segmented into:

Paper

Jute

Leather

Canvas

Wine Totes Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global wine totes packaging market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North & Latin America, Eastern & Western Europe are expected lead the wine totes packaging market over the forecast period owing to the regular consumption of wine in the regions. Wine consumption in countries of APEJ region such as China, Korea, Singapore, and Thailand is significant and is expected to accounts for a considerable portion of the wine totes packaging market over the forecast period. Whereas growth for wine totes packaging market in Japan and MEA region is expected to move at a steady rate.

Wine Totes Packaging Market: Key Players:

Some key players of wine totes packaging market are Ampac Holdings, LLC., Guangzhou Colorful Nonwoven Products Co Ltd, Wenzhou Guohong Packaging Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Beone Handbags Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Gogo Bags., Smartbags Ltd., Param Jute Products, Evans Manufacturing, Inc, Everwin Cottons Karur Private Limited, Picnic Time, Inc., Flymaxexim., etc.

