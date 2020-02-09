Research Deliver Global Home Air Purifier Market Forecast 2024

Summary:

Introduction

Global Home Air Purifier Market

Air purifiers purify the air by trapping air borne contaminants. Dust, mold spores, dust mites, chemicals, odors, and toxins are a few airborne contaminants that an air purifier can trap, but depending on the specific technology that an air purifier uses, certain air purifiers are more adept and safer at trapping particles. The applications field of the Air Purifiers include: Home Air Purifier, car air purifier (also known as car air purifier), medical air purifier, industrial air purifier and engineering air purifier. Air purifier main components: chassis shell, duct design, filter, motor, power supply, etc. In this report, only home air purifiers are counted.

Sharp, Philips and Panasonic captured the top-three revenue share spots in the Home Air Purifier market in 2014. Sharp dominated with 20.82 percent revenue share, followed by Philips with 17.70 percent revenue share and Panasonic with 15.33 percent revenue share.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Home Air Purifier market demand is exuberant; provide a good opportunity for the development of Home Air Purifier market and technology.

Although sales of Home Air Purifier brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Home Air Purifier market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5600 million by 2024, from US$ 4630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Home Air Purifier business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Home Air Purifier market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Home Air Purifier value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

HEPA

Active Carbon

Photo Catalyst

Plasma

Static

Electricity

Anion

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Living room

Bedroom

Kitchen

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

DAIKIN

Midea

YADU

Coway

Blueair

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Amway

Austin

IQAir

Boneco

SAMSUNG

AIRGLE

BROAD

MFRESH

Honeywell

3M

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Home Air Purifier consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Home Air Purifier market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Air Purifier manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Air Purifier with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Home Air Purifier submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

