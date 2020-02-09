Research Antibodies Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2026

Global Research Antibodies Market: Overview

Technological disruptions have enabled scientists to understand the causes of genetic disorders, thus helping researchers develop innovative treatments. Research antibodies are one of the important components of proteomics and genomics research. Besides, antibodies are also widely used in laboratories, testing and diagnosis, and pharmaceutical research.

The thrust on identifying efficient and life-saving drugs is boosting demand in the global research antibodies market. The market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years. An upcoming Transparency Market Research report elucidates the current and future trends of the global research antibodies market. The report extensively covers the market overview, key trends, geographical distribution, competitive dynamics, and forecasts for 2018-2026.

Global Research Antibodies Market: Key Trends

Human body’s immune system produces antibodies to fight against foreign bodies. Antibodies are proteins that flag invasion of foreign bodies and help in preventing infection.

The ability of research antibodies to bind with specific molecules makes them ideal for cell research. This property enables scientists to isolate protein molecules from cells. To develop a life-saving drug, scientists first need to know the cause behind it. Research antibodies come into play here, an important advantage for the global research antibodies market. Most genetic disorders do not have a complete cure. This is a positive factor for inducing growth in the global research antibodies market.

Further, research antibodies are highly used in proteomics and genomics research. Gene sequences are responsible for production of proteins in human cells. In genetic disorders, the lack of a protein occurs due to gene malfunction of a defective gene. To identify defective genes, scientists use research antibodies.

In order to set-up state of the art healthcare infrastructure, governments in developing and developed nations are increasing provision of funds for scientific research. This will shoot up usage of the product, thus boosting growth of the global research antibodies market.

While several positive trends are favoring growth of the global research antibodies market, there are some challenges, too. High cost of the antibody research swells research expenses, and restricts treatment to only those who can afford it. However, the push for innovative products could help reduce the costs soon.

Global Research Antibodies Market: Geographical Distribution

Region-wise, North America is predicted to remain leader in the global research antibodies market. Intensive research in proteomics and genomics, advanced healthcare set up, and push from pharmaceutical companies are the market drivers in this region. Moreover, Europe is also expected to grow at a sturdy pace in the coming years. Asia Pacific will gain importance in the coming years. Thrust from governments, especially in developed economies, to identify cost-effective treatment for rare genetic disorders is the major push for the global research antibodies market.

Global Research Antibodies Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key players in the global research antibodies market are Merck, Abcam Plc, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Lonza. To expand their global footprint, few players have started operations in new territories.

