Report on Latvia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast to 2022

Executive summary Key statistics Country overview Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Fixed network operators

Telecommunications infrastructure

Latvian mobile operators begin the transition to 5GLatvia's telecom market has been shaped by the European Union, with the EU's 2002 regulatory policies and the revised 2009 New Regulatory Framework being adopted as core components of the sector's regulatory measures. The country is as also a member of the Economic and Monetary Union of the EU, and has adopted the euro as its national currency. It became a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD in June 2016. Latvia's broadband market continues to suffer from inadequate progress on local loop unbundling, though the government has stepped up its efforts to build a national fiber broadband network, part-funded by the European Commission (EC).Four mobile network operators compete in the market. LTE services have been launched commercially, while operators including Tele2 have expanded the reach of their LTE-A services, adopting carrier aggregation technologies to boost data speeds. Operators such as Bité Latvia have also begun the process of transitioning their networks to support services and applications based on 5G. To this end there has been greater development of technologies to develop IoT (Internet of Things) applications, initially in Riga.Bité Latvia begins migration path to 5G; Telekom Baltija secures ten-year extension for its spectrum concessions; Vodafone Group signs deal to provide support and network services to Tele2 Latvia; government rejects TeliaSonera's proposal to merge LMT with Lattelecom; regulator reports on mobile broadband quality of service; Mid Europa sells Bité Group to Providence Equity Partners; MNOs expand LTE-A deployments; Lattelecom launches VDSL vectoring program; fibre rollouts providing broadband access at up to 600Mb/s; report update includes the regulator's market data, telcos' operating and financial data to Q1 2017, recent market developments. Market penetration rates in Latvia's telecoms sector – 2016 (e) Penetration of telecoms services: Penetration Fixed-line telephony19% fixed broadband25.8% Mobile SIM (population) 127% (Source: BuddeComm)Lattelecom, Baltcom TV, Izzi, Viasat, Latvia Mobilais Telefons, Bité, Telekom Baltija, Zetcom, Tele2, Latvenergo.4.1 Market analysis5.1 Regulatory authority 5.2 Revised NFR 5.3 Market liberalisation6.1 Lattelecom 6.2 Norby Telecom7.1 National telecom network 7.2 Telecoms and IT