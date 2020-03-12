Report On In 2D Chromatography Market Status, Market Size By Players, Regions, Type And Application

2D Chromatography Market – 2019
2D chromatography is a type of chromatographic technique in which the injected sample is separated by passing through two different separation stages. This is done by injecting the eluent from the first column onto a second column. Typically the second column has a different separation mechanism, so that bands that are poorly resolved from the first column may be completely separated in the second column. Alternately, the two columns might run at different temperatures. The second stage of the separation must be run much faster than the first, since there is still only a single detector. The plane surface is amenable to sequential development in two directions using two different solvents.
North America is expected to witness the highest growth from 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increased funding for R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries, the growing oil & gas industry in the US, rising food safety concerns and government initiatives to improve laboratory infrastructure, and government investments for environmental protection in Canada.
The key players covered in this study
Agilent Technologies
Waters
Leco
Shimadzu
Thermo Fisher
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Restek
Danaher
Merck
Sepsolve Analytical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2D Gas Chromatography
2D Liquid Chromatography
Market segment by Application, split into
Life Science Research
Environmental Analysis
Food & Beverage Testing
Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 2D Chromatography Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 2D Gas Chromatography
1.4.3 2D Liquid Chromatography
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 2D Chromatography Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Life Science Research
1.5.3 Environmental Analysis
1.5.4 Food & Beverage Testing
1.5.5 Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 2D Chromatography Market Size
2.2 2D Chromatography Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 2D Chromatography Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 2D Chromatography Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 2D Chromatography Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 2D Chromatography Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global 2D Chromatography Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global 2D Chromatography Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 2D Chromatography Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 2D Chromatography Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 2D Chromatography Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Agilent Technologies
12.1.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 2D Chromatography Introduction
12.1.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in 2D Chromatography Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Waters
12.2.1 Waters Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 2D Chromatography Introduction
12.2.4 Waters Revenue in 2D Chromatography Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Waters Recent Development
12.3 Leco
12.3.1 Leco Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 2D Chromatography Introduction
12.3.4 Leco Revenue in 2D Chromatography Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Leco Recent Development
12.4 Shimadzu
12.4.1 Shimadzu Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 2D Chromatography Introduction
12.4.4 Shimadzu Revenue in 2D Chromatography Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Shimadzu Recent Development
12.5 Thermo Fisher
12.5.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 2D Chromatography Introduction
12.5.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in 2D Chromatography Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development
12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories
Continued …
