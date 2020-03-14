Report explores the Packaging Jars Market likely to emerge over a period of 2017 – 2027

For many years, jars are been used widely for packaging of various products such as food, cosmetics, detergents, and several other goods. Packaging jars are made from plastic and glass which protects the product and can withstand wear and tear while being transported. Packaging jar also acts as barrier which can store oils, greases and several other sticky liquids and protect them from outer temperature change. Packaging jars possesses several value added features such as improved quality of product insulation, resistance from ultraviolet rays, reusability, recyclability, and minimum usage of unnecessary coatings which can impact food product. Attributed to all these factors, the market for packaging jars is expected to witness a tremendous growth over the forecast period, 2017-2027.

Global Packaging Jars – Market Dynamics:

Over the past few years there has been a substantial transformation in the global consumer packaging market which have created opportunities for customization of formulation and its packaging design. Over the backdrop of retail sector growth of approximately 5% over the forecast period, the market for packaging jars saw an augmentation in the sales. Furthermore, the growing FMCG sector in developing economies across the globe are positively impacting the packaging jars market. The growing ready to eat market which have a significant share of packaging jars is also impacting the growth for the packaging jars market. In addition, packaging jars market is gaining momentum with the increasing urbanization rate across the globe. Moreover, despite of having positive condition for packaging jars market it is hampered from stringent government policy for the usage of plastic due to environmental and wastage issues. Packaging jars market also saw the restraints due to the problem of recyclability.

Global Packaging Jars – Market Segmentation:

The global packaging jars market can be segmented by the material type, by product type, by capacity and by end user base.

On the basis of material type, the global packaging jars market is segmented into:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) HDPE LDPE Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Polypropylene (PP) Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Others

Glass

On the basis of product type, the global packaging jars market is segmented into:

Straight Sided

Snap Top

Domed Based

Taped Jars

Others

On the basis of capacity, the global packaging jars market is segmented into:

Small size (Less than 10 oz)

Medium size (10 oz to 30 oz)

Large size (30 oz to 100 oz)

Very large size (100 oz & Above)

On the basis of end user base, the global packaging jars market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Home Care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals & Lubricants

Other End Use

Global Packaging Jars – Regional Overview:

The global packaging jars market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to be having the highest market share for packaging jars followed by Europe. These two regions being a mature market is expected to witness a steady growth for packaging jars market. Asia Pacific region being an emerging market is expected to have the highest growth for packaging jars over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market for packaging jars in Latin America have a steady growth and is expected to continue over the forecast period. The market conditions in Middle East & Africa is also expected to have a steady growth across the forecast period.

Global Packaging Jars – Key players:

Few of the key players in the packaging jars market are Owens Illinois Group Inc., Amcor Ltd, Berry Global, Inc., Graham Packaging Company Inc., Ball Corporation, Silgan Holdings Inc., Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., Container Corporation of Canada Ltd., Raepak Ltd, Alpha Packaging, Inc., Olcott Plastics, Inc., Cospak Pty Ltd., Great Western Containers Inc., etc.

