Rental Outdoor LED Display Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Global Rental Outdoor LED Display Market: Overview

The rising importance of advertisements, promotions, marketing, and message displaying in the public areas is resulting into increasing demand for the rental outdoor LED displays to display the content. Rental outdoor LED displays are now a days in demand for displaying the content. The term rental in ‘rental outdoor LED display‘ shows the availability of these outdoor LED displays on a rent for temporary basis. The rental outdoor LED displays are in demand now a days as they offer a brightness to the best possible high level and due to this features these displays are increasingly used. The applications of rental outdoor LED displays are increasing rapidly now a days as these displays are very preferred outdoor displays for the billboards, store signs, and digital name plates in transport vehicles. Due to the large size and bright colors available in the rental outdoor LED displays, the demand for these displays from event organizer and also for conferences is increasing.

Rental outdoor LED display consists of LED – Light Emitting Diode displays which are a flat surface panel displays and uses a light emitting diodes for the displaying a video format content on a display. The rental outdoor LED display are made up of number of display panels and these every display consists of large number of light emitting diodes. Rental outdoor LED displays are used increasingly for the instead of others as LED is more preferred than other technologies now a days.

Global Rental Outdoor LED Display Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factor fuelling the demand for rental outdoor LED displays market is increasing number of road shows, promotions, merchandising, and other activities as for delivering a video content the demand for the rental outdoor LED displays is increasing rapidly. The fast and flexible installation of the rental outdoor LED display is resulting into fuelling the demand. The increasing demand for displaying large format images or live video streaming at conferences, weddings, and other small or large events is one of the prime factor driving the growth of rental outdoor LED display market. In addition to this, the customers are demanding the rental outdoor LED displays as these displays are available on rental basis and for choice wide variety of displays are available for them and due to this flexible options the customers are focusing on using rental outdoor LED displays than purchasing. The demand for rental outdoor LED displays is increasing rapidly as the manufacturers are delivering technologically advanced products by adding network connectivity to manage the content displays effectively. Popularity of rental outdoor LED displays is increasing rapidly due to its thin, lightweight, and quality image displaying characteristic. On the other hand, higher cost for the rental outdoor LED display is one of the major challenge hindering the growth of market.

Global Rental Outdoor LED Display Market: Segmentation

The global rental outdoor led display market is segmented on the basis of application, mounted technology, color display and region.

Segmentation Based on Application:

The vendors of rental outdoor led display are offering the displays for different applications which varies as per end user requirements. The application segmentation includes, concert, trade show, corporate events, meetings, live tv broadcasting, and others

Segmentation Based on Mounted Technology:

On the basis of mounted technology, the rental outdoor led display market is segmented into Discrete LED Displays, Surface-Mounted Outdoor LED Display.

Segmentation Based on Color Display:

On the basis of color display, the rental outdoor led display market is segmented into Monochrome Outdoor LED Display, Tri-Color Outdoor LED Display, Full Color Outdoor LED Display

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the global rental outdoor led display market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Rental Outdoor LED Display Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global Rental Outdoor LED Display market includes Funflicks, SHENZHEN YUCHIP LIGHTING CO., LTD, ABCOMRENTS, Visible Display Corporation, SHENZHEN LEDSINO OPTOELECTRONIC CO.LTD., Pure AV, Promosa, SW Event Technology, Fonix LED, YSLV, PLANAR, Mobile LED Screens, ADI Group, and others. Vendors of Rental Outdoor LED Display software are continuously focusing on product innovations to sustain in the increasing global competition in this market. The providers of rental outdoor LED display are constantly focusing on delivering an advanced products to the end user to sustain in dynamic rental outdoor LED display market. For example, PLANAR company offers Leyard CarbonLight CLO Series of rental outdoor LED display. The company offers the rental outdoor LED displays for staging applications. The rental outdoor LED displays are lightweight displays and available in hanging and free-standing installations.