Rennet Global Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2017 and Forecast to 2022

Rennet is a complex of enzymes produced in the stomachs of ruminant mammals, which is used as a coagulant in the production of various food products.
The analysts forecast the global rennet market to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rennet market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Rennet Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Chr. Hansen Holding
• Clarion Casein
• Clover Fonterra Ingredients*
• DowDuPont
• Österreichische Laberzeugung Hundsbichler
• Renco
Market driver
• Growing demand for whey protein ingredients
Market challenge
• Availability of alternative coagulants
Market trend
• Rising vegan population
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
