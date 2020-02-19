RENEWABLE ENERGY MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

The Global Renewable Energy market was valued at USD xx million in 2016, USD xx million in 2018, and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2018-2025).

The market growth is driven by factors like government regulations in favor of renewable energy sources, Under-Investment in Energy, high prices for oil & gas, volatility in electricity market, market liquidity and increasing demand for energy beckoning the usage of alternate energy sources.

Public Policy towards Renewable Energy-The most powerful driving force

Due to climatic changes, governments have taken initiatives to attract investment in new technologies which otherwise would not be developed. The only renewable sources that can be used without policy inducement are biomass and hydro.

According to the Energy Policy Act established in 2015 with an aim to approve 10,000 megawatts of electricity from non-hydropower renewable energy projects located on public lands. As other guidelines have influenced NPS support at that time towards renewable energy such as Energy Independence and Security Act, and Executive Orders.

In 2013, Federal Leadership on Energy Management set a target for all federal agencies to source 20% of their total electric energy from eligible renewable energy resources. In addition, Executive Office released the President’s Climate Action Plan in 2013 to accelerate clean energy leadership and increase renewable energy permitting by 10 gigawatts by 2020.

In Dec 2009, the Amendment to the 2006 Renewable Energy Law in China which mandated power grid operators to buy all the electricity produced by renewable energy generators within their region.

Romania expected a target of over 24% share of renewable energy in consumption in 2020, higher than the average target of the European Union, and this target has already been reached in the beginning of 2014, as a result of the public policies implemented.

The global renewable energy market is segmented on the basis of energy sources as Solar Energy, Wind Energy, Geothermal Energy, Bio Energy, hydropower Energy and others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as Automotive, Construction, Transportation and chemical & Petrol chemical among others. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented as residential, commercial and industrial.

Geographically, the Global Renewable Energy market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Renewable Energy market

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of global renewable energy market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific region is growing due to several governments regulations issued to minimize emissions of greenhouse gas, development in technology and the new forms of energy available in the region

The major players of Renewable Energy market include Acciona Solar Power Inc, BAE Systems plc, The Boeing Co., General Dynamics Corp., GE Co., Kellogg, Brown and Root Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Science Applications International Corp., Clark Energy Group, Bechtel Corp., General Atomics Inc., Honeywell International, Oshkosh Corp., Protonex Technology Corp., SolarCity Corp., and SunPower Corp.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

