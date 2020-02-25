Renal Drugs Market In-Depth Market Research Report 2018 to 2028

Renal diseases are becoming a significant health issue among the general population. Renal drugs are majorly used for kidney disease treatment. The treatment for kidney diseases totally depends on the stage of chronic kidney disease. The main treatments which are generally provided for chronic kidney disease are lifestyle changes, renal drugs, dialysis, and kidney transplantation. Renal drugs can help patients in controlling many of the problems that cause conditions and complications during kidney diseases. Renal drugs also help in treating other symptoms of kidney failure like anemia, loss of appetite or itchy skin, and feeling out of breath. But, kidney transplantation is considered as the most effective treatment for advanced kidney disease.

The increasing prevalence and incidence of chronic kidney disease globally are majorly responsible for driving the growth of the global renal drugs market. According to the National Kidney Foundation, around 10% of the global population is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). However, inappropriate use of renal drugs in patients might cause deleterious effects which could reduce the adoption rate of renal drugs among patients and certainly result in hampering the renal drugs market growth. Moreover, the availability of alternative diagnosis and treatments such as dialysis, and kidney transplant might also impede the market growth of the global renal drugs market.

The global market for renal drugs is segmented on basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on the drug class, the global renal drugs market is segmented into:

ACE Inhibitors

Angiotensin-II Receptor Blockers

Diuretics

Antihypertensive Drugs

Others

Based on the route of administration, the global renal drugs market is segmented into:

Oral

Intravenous

Based on the distribution channel, the global renal drugs market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

e-commerce

Others

Renal drugs are used to treat conditions like acute and chronic renal failure. Patients with kidney disease are also more susceptible to further kidney injuries and metabolic derangements from drugs, which might worsen the disease. Thus, renal drugs management in kidney disease offers unique challenges and provide opportunities to enhance the quality of care for the high-risk targeted population. Based on the route of administration, the global renal drugs market is segmented into oral and intravenous. Amongst them, the oral segment is anticipated to hold maximum market share in the global renal drugs market. Based on distribution, the global renal drugs market is segmented into e-commerce, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. Others category of distribution include the drug stores, clinics, etc. Among all the distribution channel, e-commerce segment is expected to show the most lucrative opportunities in the global renal drugs market.

North America renal drugs market is expected to hold maximum market share in the global renal drugs market. This is majorly due to the presence of high-quality healthcare facilities along with an established key player’s presence in the region. Europe renal drugs market is anticipated to hold the second most market share in the global renal drugs market due to the increasing prevalence of kidney diseases. Furthermore, the accessibility of cost-effective renal drugs for kidney failure is likely to contribute to driving the growth of the renal drugs market over the forecast period. The renal drugs market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the maximum CAGR due to an increase in healthcare expenditure with the growing number of drug developmental activities. Emerging countries of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa region are also expected to witness a steady growth due to the increasing focus of the emerging players in the renal drugs market.

The key players present in the global renal drugs market are Apotex Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, Dava Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Endo International plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and others. The emerging players operating in the domestic renal drugs market are majorly focusing on their geographical expansion in order to increase their market presence in the global renal drugs market.

