Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Global Market 2018: Key Players – Andrews Survey, C-Innovation, DOF Subsea, Forum Energy Technologies, Fugro Subsea Services

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) are unoccupied underwater robots, connected to an operator via a series of cables which transmit command and control signals to and from the underwater vehicle and the operator, allowing remote navigation of the vehicles.

In 2017, the global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Andrews Survey

C-Innovation

DOF Subsea

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services

Hallin Marine Subsea International

Helix Energy Solutions

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kystdesign

Oceaneering International

Perry Slingsby Systems

SAAB SEAEYE

Saipem (Sonsub)

Schilling Robotics

Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD)

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3483453-global-remotely-operated-vehicles-rovs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hydraulic system

Electric system

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas Industry

Scientific Research

Military & Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3483453-global-remotely-operated-vehicles-rovs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hydraulic system

1.4.3 Electric system

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Oil & Gas Industry

1.5.3 Scientific Research

1.5.4 Military & Defense

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market Size

2.2 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Andrews Survey

12.1.1 Andrews Survey Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Introduction

12.1.4 Andrews Survey Revenue in Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Andrews Survey Recent Development

12.2 C-Innovation

12.2.1 C-Innovation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Introduction

12.2.4 C-Innovation Revenue in Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 C-Innovation Recent Development

12.3 DOF Subsea

12.3.1 DOF Subsea Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Introduction

12.3.4 DOF Subsea Revenue in Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 DOF Subsea Recent Development

12.4 Forum Energy Technologies

12.4.1 Forum Energy Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Introduction

12.4.4 Forum Energy Technologies Revenue in Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Forum Energy Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Fugro Subsea Services

12.5.1 Fugro Subsea Services Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Introduction

12.5.4 Fugro Subsea Services Revenue in Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Fugro Subsea Services Recent Development

12.6 Hallin Marine Subsea International

12.6.1 Hallin Marine Subsea International Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Introduction

12.6.4 Hallin Marine Subsea International Revenue in Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Hallin Marine Subsea International Recent Development

12.7 Helix Energy Solutions

12.7.1 Helix Energy Solutions Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Introduction

12.7.4 Helix Energy Solutions Revenue in Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Helix Energy Solutions Recent Development

12.8 i-Tech (Subsea 7)

12.8.1 i-Tech (Subsea 7) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Introduction

12.8.4 i-Tech (Subsea 7) Revenue in Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 i-Tech (Subsea 7) Recent Development

12.9 Kystdesign

12.9.1 Kystdesign Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Introduction

12.9.4 Kystdesign Revenue in Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Kystdesign Recent Development

12.10 Oceaneering International

12.10.1 Oceaneering International Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Introduction

12.10.4 Oceaneering International Revenue in Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Oceaneering International Recent Development

12.11 Perry Slingsby Systems

12.12 SAAB SEAEYE

12.13 Saipem (Sonsub)

12.14 Schilling Robotics

12.15 Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3483453

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)