Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Global Market 2018: Key Players – Andrews Survey, C-Innovation, DOF Subsea, Forum Energy Technologies, Fugro Subsea Services

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Industry
Description
Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) are unoccupied underwater robots, connected to an operator via a series of cables which transmit command and control signals to and from the underwater vehicle and the operator, allowing remote navigation of the vehicles.
In 2017, the global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Andrews Survey
C-Innovation
DOF Subsea
Forum Energy Technologies
Fugro Subsea Services
Hallin Marine Subsea International
Helix Energy Solutions
i-Tech (Subsea 7)
Kystdesign
Oceaneering International
Perry Slingsby Systems
SAAB SEAEYE
Saipem (Sonsub)
Schilling Robotics
Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hydraulic system
Electric system
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas Industry
Scientific Research
Military & Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hydraulic system
1.4.3 Electric system
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Oil & Gas Industry
1.5.3 Scientific Research
1.5.4 Military & Defense
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market Size
2.2 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
