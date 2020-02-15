Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Remote Sensing Technologies Market | Potential Growth, Breakdown, Development and New Market opportunities & Forecasts 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Remote sensing is the science of obtaining information about objects or areas from a distance, typically from aircraft or satellites. The industrys global network of precisely calibrated instruments mounted on airborne, aquatic, space-based and terrestrial platforms capture infinitesimally small amounts of energy. This energy provides information for applications from predicting harvests to protecting wildlife and preventing pandemics.

The key players covered in this study

Thales Group

Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc.

Raytheon Co.

DigitalGlobe

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Planet Labs Inc.

Remote Sensing Solutions Inc.

Leica Geosystems Holdings AG

Mitsubishi

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Ball Aerospace

Antrix Corp

General Dynamics Corp.

ITT Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airborne Platforms

Aquatic Platforms

Space-based Platforms

Terrestrial Platforms

Mobile Terrestrial Platforms

Earthscope

Market segment by Application, split into

Climate Research

Disaster Management

Energy

Forestry

Hydrology

Infrastructure

Oceanography

Security

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

