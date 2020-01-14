Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Remote patient monitoring makes use of digital technologies to collect medical and various other forms of health data and transmit them to a healthcare provider. The data can be collected at patient’s residence, thus avoiding the nursing and hospitalization cost.

In 2018, the global Remote Patient Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Remote Patient Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Patient Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Alere

AMD Global Telemedicine

Baxter

Bosch Medical

Boston Scientific

Cardiocom

Covidien

GE Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Vital Signs Monitor

Glucose Monitor

Blood Pressure Monitor

Heart Rate Monitors

Respiratory Monitors

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulance

Homecare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Remote Patient Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Remote Patient Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Vital Signs Monitor

1.4.3 Glucose Monitor

1.4.4 Blood Pressure Monitor

1.4.5 Heart Rate Monitors

1.4.6 Respiratory Monitors

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals and Clinics

1.5.3 Ambulance

1.5.4 Homecare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.2 Alere

12.2.1 Alere Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.2.4 Alere Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Alere Recent Development

12.3 AMD Global Telemedicine

12.3.1 AMD Global Telemedicine Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.3.4 AMD Global Telemedicine Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 AMD Global Telemedicine Recent Development

12.4 Baxter

12.4.1 Baxter Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.4.4 Baxter Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Baxter Recent Development

12.5 Bosch Medical

12.5.1 Bosch Medical Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.5.4 Bosch Medical Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Bosch Medical Recent Development

Continued…….

