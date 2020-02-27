Remote Monitoring and Control Market 2019: Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts

The report on the global Remote Monitoring and Control market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Remote monitoring and control are the systems that provides support to operate production lines, large power plants, and network operations air terminals with automation. The remote processes are used for measuring various parameters such as temperature, pressure, level, and flow rate.

Increasing awareness about energy efficiency, government pressure for environment friendly organization, optimum utilization of assets, increasing demand for industrial mobility, and growing demand for industrial automation drives the remote monitoring control market. The sources used for power generation are limited and thus the optimum utilization of these non-renewable resources is of most importance. Industry automation contains machinery and complicated electronic circuits, hence remote monitoring and control is used in industrial automation for getting immediate view of energy consumption, material consumption, power output, operating temperature, running time, engine RPM among others.

Major Key Players

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US),

Schneider Electric SE (France),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan),

General Electric Co. (US),

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland),

Johnson Controls Inc. (US),

Sierra Instruments Inc. (US),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation launched MelEye, a monitoring and control system which is a supervisory system that enhances elevators and escalators operations management with the help of latest network technologies. The MelEye observes operational status of elevators and escalators that handles changing passenger traffic.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Remote Monitoring and Control Market has been valued at USD 23 billion by 2023 growing with 5% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Industry News

August 2018: Thermon announces TraceNet Genesis Control & Monitoring System: Thermon announced TraceNet Genesis control and monitoring system which is used for managing heat trace circuit performance on tanks & instrumentation, and process lines. TraceNet Genesis control system provides on panel access to heat trace circuit performance and records up to 6 months for up to 72 heat trace circuits.

August 2018: New LAPSYS Desktop Software from Fuji Machine Allows Remote Monitoring: The Lapsys Desktop Software provides predictive maintenance and part traceability for improving machining automation and efficiency. This software reads scanned laser etchings for tracing the origin.

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global Remote Monitoring and Control Market segments the market into regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America holds the largest market share due to increasing adoption of remote monitoring and control by the pharmaceuticals industry, increasing automation, and many key players in this market are based in this continent. The United States of America (USA) is where the majority of key players are based in. In Europe, technological advancement is the key reason for the existence of Remote Monitoring and Control Market with some key players being based in France and Switzerland. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the greatest boost in the market due to the determination to achieve excellence in various industries and the rising demand for utilization of resources. The technologically advanced countries like Japan and Singapore have the maximum potential to be the ideal market for remote monitoring and control.

Segmentation

Based on component, the market is segmented into solutions and instruments.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into chemicals, oil & gas, metals, mining, power, food & beverages, water and wastewater, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World

