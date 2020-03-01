REMOTE MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Remote Mobile Payment Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Remote Mobile Payment Industry

In 2018, the global Remote Mobile Payment market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Remote Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Apple Inc.

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

DH Corporation

Visa Inc.

Square, Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

M-commerce

Peer-to-peer

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Tourism

Airline

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Remote Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Remote Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 M-commerce

1.4.3 Peer-to-peer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Media & Entertainment

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Hospitality

1.5.8 Tourism

1.5.9 Airline

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size

2.2 Remote Mobile Payment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Remote Mobile Payment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Remote Mobile Payment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Remote Mobile Payment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Remote Mobile Payment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in China

7.3 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

7.4 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in India

10.3 India Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

10.4 India Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Remote Mobile Payment Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 Apple Inc.

12.2.1 Apple Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.2.4 Apple Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Apple Inc. Recent Development

12.3 ACI Worldwide, Inc.

12.3.1 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.3.4 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

12.4.1 Alphabet Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.4.4 Alphabet Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Alphabet Inc. Recent Development

12.5 DH Corporation

12.5.1 DH Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.5.4 DH Corporation Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 DH Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Visa Inc.

12.6.1 Visa Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.6.4 Visa Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Visa Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Square, Inc.

12.7.1 Square, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.7.4 Square, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Square, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Mastercard Incorporated.

12.8.1 Mastercard Incorporated. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.8.4 Mastercard Incorporated. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Mastercard Incorporated. Recent Development

12.9 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

12.9.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.9.4 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

12.10.1 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

12.10.4 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Fiserv, Inc.

Continued….

