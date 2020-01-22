Remote Diagnostics Market: Rise in Spending on Aftermarket Making Europe a Key Regional Market for Remote Diagnostics

Transparency market research TMR which is a market intelligence company states that competition in the global remote diagnostics market is it raising. Players within the market are competing with each other by launching improved products and offering after sales service and support to customers. The report profiles key players within the global remote diagnostics market such as: Robert Bosch GmbH, OnStar LLC, Continental AG, Mercedes-Benz, Delphi Automotive plc, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Softing AG, Vector Informatik, and Voxx International Corporation.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19292

According to TMR, the global remote diagnostics market is anticipated to be worth US$42.04 bn by 2025. On the basis of application, the global remote diagnostics market is led by the roadside assistance segment driven by for safety and security of vehicles. On the basis of type of vehicle, the passenger vehicles is leading in the market on account of the rising demand for fuel efficiency as well as stringent regulations to control vehicle emissions. By connectivity, the Bluetooth segment is leading in terms of revenue generation driven by growing demand for electrical and electronic systems.

On the basis of geography, North America has emerged as the most promising market for remote diagnostics and has been leading in the market on account of the early adoption of technology, stringent rules for emission control and vehicle safety, and the rising need for fuel economy. Europe is anticipated to be the second leading regional market for remote diagnostics driven by rising aftermarket spending and increasing trend of equipping vehicles with high-tech devices.

Get Sample PDF at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19292

According to the lead author of this report, the growth of the global remote diagnostics market is primarily due to the strict rules and regulations regarding fuel economy as well as in missions all over the world. For curbing the hazardous emissions by vehicles, government agencies have issued several regulations and emission standards and this is where remote monitoring systems come into play as a device which can monitor emissions of carbon and other harmful gases. Also the demand for remote vehicle diagnostic solutions is increasing on account of technological advancements within the automotive industry.