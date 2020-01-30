Remanufactured Medical Imaging Devices Market – Rising Demand for Advanced Digital Diagnostic Imaging Systems would Expect to Drive the Market

According to the Food and Drug Administration, U.S., remanufacturing of medical devices is defined as the processing, conditioning, repackaging, renovating, restoring additional features/updates to finished device, which takes the scope of finished device’s performance beyond its original position i.e. better than original device. As per the European Coordination Committee of the Radiological, Electrochemical and Healthcare IT Industry (COCIR), Japan Industries Association of Radiological Systems (JIRA) AND Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance (MITA), the remanufacturing of medical imaging devices consists of the following steps: equipment selection, disassembly, packing and shipment; cleaning and disinfection; remanufacturing planning; mechanical and electrical remanufacturing; final packing, shipment and reinstallation.

The terms remanufacturing and refurbishing of medical devices are significantly have different meanings when applied to medical devices. According to the EU regulations, when a medical device is cleaned, repaired and updated to relevant safety standards is defined as the refurbishment of medical device. Remanufacturing of medical devices include various imaging devices such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), X-ray, interventional cardiology, ultrasound scanners. These medical imaging equipments are highly capital intensive both to use and purchase due to the involvement of advanced technology. Subsequently, this leads to the high demand for remanufactured medical devices. Remanufacturing of medical imaging devices is considered as an eco-friendly practice, as it avoids disposal and pollution burden.

Furthermore, these remanufacturing practices enabled hospitals to redirect tons of medical waste from confined landfills. Currently, most of the medical device manufacturers are marketing their remanufactured and refurbished medical devices as economical and eco-friendly devices. For an instance, Siemens healthcare company has an eco-friendly medical devices product portfolio, which comprises various remanufactured medical devices.

The market for global remanufactured medical devices is expected to foresee a huge growth in coming next years. The contributing factors behind such an assessment include increasing healthcare professional’s inclination towards usage of eco-friendly and economical medical devices, cost-cutting measures and broad shift towards value driven healthcare. Additionally, decline in reimbursement policies for medical imaging devices, continued dominance of remanufactured medical equipment sales and rising demand for advanced digital diagnostic imaging systems would expect to drive the market.

