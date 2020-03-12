Release Liners Market – Upcoming Growth Opportunities, Revolutionary Trends & Future Benefits of Product 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) experts reveal that the global release liners market size is bound to expand further at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) to reach USD 98,663.8 million by 2023. The swift progress of the packaging industry is one of the main factors that has prompted the growth of the global release liners market. The growing preference of consumers for high-quality and innovative packaging has resulted in a substantial rise in the demand for release liners worldwide. Moreover, the massive investment in the food & beverages and pharmaceutical sectors can influence the growth of the global market. Hence, growing demand from the end-user sectors for better labeling has shaped the market size positively.

Release Liners Market – Segment Analysis

According to the report, the release liners market has been segmented on the basis of substrate, labeling technology, printing process, application, and region.

By substrate, the market is segmented into paper-based and film-based. The paper-based substrate segment is sub-segmented into supercalendered, glassine and calendered, clay-coated kraft, polycoated kraft, and polyethylene coated. On the other hand, film-based release liners are sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polystyrene (PS), and others.

The film-based substrate held around 60% of the total market share in 2017, garnering revenue valued at USD 45,014.2 million in 2017. The remarkable market share is on account of their beneficial properties such as hygro stability, moisture resistance, and durability, required in packaging. The segment is projected to do well during the forecast period accruing USD 61,487.2 million.

The types of labeling technology in the market are pressure-sensitive, glue-applied, shrink sleeve, stretch sleeve, in-mold, and others. The glue-applied technology segment held the largest market share of around 45% in 2017. It is anticipated to scale at a healthy CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period.

By printing process, the market has been segmented on the basis of digital printing, offset, flexography, gravure, and screen. Among these, the flexography segment held more than 30% of the market share in 2017. It is estimated to be worth USD 34,771.5 million by the end of the forecast period.

The applications of release liners include food & beverage, medical and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, automotive, electronics, and construction. The food & beverage segment held the maximum market share of approximately 42%, with a valuation of USD 15,604.6 million in 2017. The segment will maintain its momentum and further accrue value of USD 20,661.5 million at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period.

Release Liners Market – Competitive Analysis

MRFR recognizes the following companies as some of the key players in the global release liners market: 3M (U.S.), Mondi (U.S.), Alhstorm-Munksjo (Sweden), LINTEC CORPORATION (Japan), Rayven Inc. (U.S.), and Polyplex (U.S.).

Release Liners Market – Regional Outlook

The global release liners market is spread across five main regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Globally, the Asia Pacific region secured the top position in the global release liners market in 2017 claiming around 37.5% of the value share of the global market. This feat was achieved on account of rapid industrialization in the region, leading to growth in residential and commercial building activities. Moreover, changing lifestyles, and high disposable income will fuel the market growth. Maintaining its position, the Asia Pacific region is projected to reach a value of USD 40,903.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. Other factors accountable for this growth include the presence of a large number of manufacturers and vendors in the region. Furthermore, the rising construction of new manufacturing units accelerates the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The North America market came close second securing the second-largest share of 27% of the total market accruing USD 19,940.8 million in 2017. It is estimated to expand further at a CAGR of 3.79% during the review period. The regional market has expanded significantly owing to high production of the end products such as pressure-sensitive labels, tapes, and process liners. Industrial and healthcare sectors make extensive use of these products, hence growth of these industries in the region has also contributed to the release liners market growth. Moreover, presence of strong economies of Canada and the U.S. and rapid industrialization have led to the burgeoning market size in the region. Apart from this, large population paired with rising international trade has increased the demand for release liner products in the region.

The Europe market shows promising growth in the coming years due to the high production and sale of various automotive parts in many countries in the region. The existing market players in the region are focusing on technological advancements and novel marketing strategies to achieve an edge over their competitors. Also, countries in the region such as United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Russia contribute largely to the market garnering massive amount of revenue, which majorly propels the market growth.

Lastly, the Middle East and Africa market are presumed to register a promising growth in the coming years, thanks to the increasing demand for release liners across many application segments. Growing economy and industrialization in the area also facilitates in shaping the market.

