Release Agents Global Market Key Players – AAK, AAK, Par-Way Tryson, Associated British Foods – Analysis and Forecast to 2021

The release agent is a substance which is applied to a surface, distinctively to the container surfaces, to restrain the bonding between the surfaces, thereby minimizing the material loss and preventing production delays. It is used in various applications, including both food and non-food industrial segments.

The report is confined to applications in food and industrial segments which include bakery and confectionery, processed food, meat, and others such as dairy, sauce, convenience food, and functional food. Release agents help in the easy removal of foodstuffs from pans, baking sheets, bowls, molds or tins used in the food industry.

The analysts forecast the global release agents market to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global release agents market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2176185-global-rele…

The report, Global Release Agents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AAK

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Associated British Foods

• Avatar

• Par-Way Tryson

Other prominent vendors

• Mallet & Company

• MÜNZING Corporation

• IFC Solutions

• LECICO

• Chem-Trend

• Bluestar Silicones International

Market driver

• Increasing importance of processed food

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Volatility in prices of raw materials

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing value of gluten-free baked products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report [email protected] www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2176185-global-release-age…

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global release agents market by application

• Global release agents market for bakery and confectionery

• Global release agents market for food packaging

• Global release agents market for meat

• Global release agents market for others

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography

• Global release agents market by geography

• Release agents market in EMEA

• Release agents market in Americas

• Release agents market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing value of gluten-free baked products

• Rising shift to water-based release agents

• Increasing market advances

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

Address:

WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India