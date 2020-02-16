Reishi Mushroom Extract Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Reishi Mushroom Extract market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Reishi mushroom, scientifically known as Ganoderma lucidum, is a medically significant edible fungus of usually deep red color along with bright surface and woody texture. It is called as Ling Zhi in China, and reishi or mannentake in Japan. The parts of this mushroom used as medicine are the fruiting body or the above-ground portion, and mycelium or filaments linking group of mushrooms.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/557541

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Amax NutraSource, Inc.

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Bristol Botanicals Limited

Dragon Herbs

Hokkaido-reishi

Huachengbio

Mushroom Science

Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts)

Qingdao Dacon Trading Co., Ltd.

Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Reishi-Mushroom-Extract-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

By Grade

Reagent

Pharmaceutical

Food

By Product

Organic Reishi Mushroom Extract

Conventional Reishi Mushroom Extract

By Form

Liquid Extract

Powder Extract

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/557541

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact us: – Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager, [email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook