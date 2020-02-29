Reinsurance Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Reinsurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.

Global economic growth slowed in 2016 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.

In 2018, the global Reinsurance market size was 254900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 318900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Reinsurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Reinsurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Munich Re

Swiss Re

Hannover Re

SCOR SE

Lloyd’s

Berkshire Hathaway

Great-West Lifeco

RGA

China RE

Korean Re

PartnerRe

GIC Re

Mapfre

Alleghany

Everest Re

XL Catlin

Maiden Re

Fairfax

AXIS

Mitsui Sumitomo

Sompo

Tokio Marine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

P&C Reinsurance

Life Reinsurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Direct Writing

Broker

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Reinsurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Reinsurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

