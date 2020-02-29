Reinsurance Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Reinsurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.
Global economic growth slowed in 2016 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.
In 2018, the global Reinsurance market size was 254900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 318900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Reinsurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Reinsurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Munich Re
Swiss Re
Hannover Re
SCOR SE
Lloyd’s
Berkshire Hathaway
Great-West Lifeco
RGA
China RE
Korean Re
PartnerRe
GIC Re
Mapfre
Alleghany
Everest Re
XL Catlin
Maiden Re
Fairfax
AXIS
Mitsui Sumitomo
Sompo
Tokio Marine
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
P&C Reinsurance
Life Reinsurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Direct Writing
Broker
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Reinsurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Reinsurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Reinsurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 P&C Reinsurance
1.4.3 Life Reinsurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Reinsurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Direct Writing
1.5.3 Broker
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Reinsurance Market Size
2.2 Reinsurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Reinsurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Reinsurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Munich Re
12.1.1 Munich Re Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Reinsurance Introduction
12.1.4 Munich Re Revenue in Reinsurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Munich Re Recent Development
12.2 Swiss Re
12.2.1 Swiss Re Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Reinsurance Introduction
12.2.4 Swiss Re Revenue in Reinsurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Swiss Re Recent Development
12.3 Hannover Re
12.3.1 Hannover Re Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Reinsurance Introduction
12.3.4 Hannover Re Revenue in Reinsurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Hannover Re Recent Development
12.4 SCOR SE
12.4.1 SCOR SE Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Reinsurance Introduction
12.4.4 SCOR SE Revenue in Reinsurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SCOR SE Recent Development
12.5 Lloyd’s
12.5.1 Lloyd’s Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Reinsurance Introduction
12.5.4 Lloyd’s Revenue in Reinsurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Lloyd’s Recent Development
Continued…….
