Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The global Rehabilitation Robotics sales was about 1.6 K Units in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2017 to 2025. The global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD 78.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 278.8 million by 2025.

The technical barriers of Rehabilitation Robotics are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Rehabilitation Robotics market are AlterG, Hocoma and Ekso Bionics, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. USA is the largest production and sales country, occupied about 30% of global sales market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Rehabilitation Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.7% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rehabilitation Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

AlterG

Bionik

Ekso Bionics

Myomo

Hocoma

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor

Instead Technologies

Aretech

MRISAR

Tyromotion

Motorika

SF Robot

Rex Bionics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Exoskeleton

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rehabilitation Robotics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lower Extremity

1.2.2 Upper Extremity

1.2.3 Exoskeleton

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

1.3.2 Neurorehabilitation

1.3.3 Military Strength Training

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AlterG

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Rehabilitation Robotics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AlterG Rehabilitation Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Bionik

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Rehabilitation Robotics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bionik Rehabilitation Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Ekso Bionics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Rehabilitation Robotics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ekso Bionics Rehabilitation Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Myomo

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Rehabilitation Robotics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Myomo Rehabilitation Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Hocoma

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Rehabilitation Robotics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hocoma Rehabilitation Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Focal Meditech

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Rehabilitation Robotics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Focal Meditech Rehabilitation Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Honda Motor

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Rehabilitation Robotics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Honda Motor Rehabilitation Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

