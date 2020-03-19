Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market Share, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2027

The regulatory reporting solutions are software that collects the data from various sources and creates regulatory reports from it. These tools are used of the automated workflow process and facilitate the electronic delivery of the data. This solution is primarily used by the banks and insurance companies in regulatory reporting. It is also used by the banking agencies for the financial purpose in the regulation of the financial reports of the customer. The regulatory reporting software optimizes the report and produces more accurate and complete report for the regulators. This software monitors changes and provides regulatory updates to ever changing requirements.

Market Size and Forecast

The global regulatory reporting solutions market is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during 2018-2027. The increasing demand for improving the efficiency, quality of the regulatory reporting environment is anticipated to boost the growth of the global regulatory reporting solutions market during the forecast period.

The global regulatory reporting solutions market can be segmented on the basis of services, end-user and region. On the basis of services, it is sub-segmented into transaction regulatory reporting services, managed regulatory reporting services and regulatory compliance services. The regulatory compliance services are anticipated to be the largest sub-segment in the services segment. The strict government norms pertaining to financial reports and regulations are anticipated to be the primary reason for the sub-segment to lead the segment. On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into financial institutions, banking, IT & telecom and others. Financial institutions are anticipated to be the largest sub-segment for the end-user segment. The increasing use of the regulatory reporting solutions by the various financial institutions on the account increasing demand for the technology enabled data management is anticipated to be the primary reason for the sub-segment to lead the segment.

By region, global regulatory reporting solutions market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global regulatory reporting solutions market during the forecast period. The large adoption of the automated reporting solutions by various financial institutions is anticipated to be the key factor for the region to lead the global regulatory reporting solutions market. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global regulatory reporting solutions market. The increasing awareness of the regulatory reporting solutions in the various developing countries such as China, India and Malaysia coupled with the increasing financial activities in the region is anticipated to propel the demand for the regulatory reporting solutions in the region.

Key Players

Wipro LtdOracleAXIOMSL Inc.Moody’s Analytics Inc.Lombard RiskTAS S.p.ASS&C Technologies Inc.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global regulatory reporting solutions market in the following segments:

Market Source

By Services:

Transaction regulatory reporting services

Managed regulatory reporting services

Regulatory compliance services

By End-User:

Financial Institutions

Banking

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region

