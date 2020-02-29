Refuse Derived Fuel Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2028

Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market Introduction

Refuse derived fuel is made from the waste that cannot be reused or recycled. It usually comprises waste such as plastic and fibres, which have higher organic content. Over the recent past, there has been a noteworthy rise in the prices of land filling as well as a substantial rise in taxes. With the growing concern for waste management, refuse derived fuel technology is projected to gain significant popularity. Refuse derived fuel is also commonly known as RDF, which is exported to waste generation industries where it can be used as a source of energy in the form of heat or electricity. The process involves shredding, screening, classification and drying. The waste is taken to processing stations where it is segregated based on its type, for instance, metal, cardboard and others. This segregated waste is heated in incinerators. During the separation process, metals, inerts and organics are removed, whereas the high-calorific value waste, i.e. plastics, paper and textile, is left to process. Refuse derived fuel is used as secondary fuel for cement kilns or power stations. It is further processed to manufacture solid recovered fuel of higher calorific value.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1461

Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market Dynamics

Refuse Derived Fuel Market Drivers

Stringent regulations and directives, such as European Landfill Directive and landfill taxes, have created the urgent need to deduce an alternative method for solid waste management. This is a major driver of the demand for refuse derived fuels.

Growth in the number of waste-to-energy generation industries has also created an upsurge in the demand for refuse derived fuels. There has been a notable increase in the volume of export of refuse derived fuels over the past five years. Growth in the number of power stations and cement kilns has also boosted the demand for refuse derived fuels.

Various government policies, non-government organisations and regulatory bodies are also promoting the usage of refuse derived fuels, which is contributing to market growth. The number of new production plants to generate refuse derived fuels is increasing. Refuse derived fuels are considered better alternatives as compared to conventional land filling as they can bring about a significant reduction in land and air pollution.

Refuse Derived Fuel Market Restraints

One of the major challenges faced during the processing of refuse derived fuel includes the probability of explosion during the shredding process. Moreover, there are concerns regarding the storage & transportation of waste and other environmental issues. Lack of adequate infrastructure for the processing of waste, especially in the developing countries, is also a major factor hampering the demand for refuse derived fuels.

Refuse Derived Fuel Market Trends

To expand their foothold in the market, refuse derived fuel manufacturers around the world are entering into supply contracts with waste-to-energy generation industries. This will benefit both the parties involved by providing a stable base for refuse derived fuel producers while fulfilling the secondary fuel requirements of waste-to-energy generation firms.

Manufacturers and service providers are focusing on improving the efficiency of the processing equipment required for refuse derived fuel manufacturing, which has successfully reduced the chances of malfunctioning during the shredding process.

Ask For Customized Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1461

Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global refuse derived fuel market is expected to be dominated by Europe due to stringent regulations for waste management & treatment and various directives related to land filling, owing to which there is a need to develop an alternative method for waste treatment. Other regions, such as North America, are also focusing on the generation of energy through refuse derived fuels and a number of production plants have also been established for the same. Regions such as Asia Pacific, owing to the lack of awareness and lack of infrastructural development, are projected to hold a relatively smaller share in the overall refuse derived fuel market, however, they are projected to witness relatively higher growth in the latter half of the forecast period. Japan is projected to witness moderate growth in the demand for refuse derived fuels. Latin America and Middle East & Africa, on the other hand, are projected to be low-volume high-growth regions in the global refuse derived fuels market.

Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market Participants

Some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global refuse derived fuel market are:

Biffa plc.

SITA UK Ltd

Geminor

N&P Alternative Fuels

Carey Group Plc

Andusia Recovered Fuels Limited

FCC Environment (UK) Ltd

New Earth Solutions Group Ltd

Shanks Waste Management Ltd

Greenway Waste Recycling Ltd

Buy This Market Research Report @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1461/S

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.factmr.com/