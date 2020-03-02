Refueling Robots 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.65% and Forecast to 2022

Refueling robots are used to fuel vehicles independently, without any kind of human intervention. These refueling robots are used to fuel commercial and passenger vehicles and vehicles in the mining sector.

The analysts forecast the global refueling robots market to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global refueling robots market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Refueling Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Drive Energy

• Rotec Engineering

• Scott

Market driver

• High efficiency and flexibility of installation

Market challenge

• Replacement of fuel caps with automatic fuel caps

Market trend

• Business expansion through distribution channels

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

