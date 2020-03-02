Refueling Robots 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.65% and Forecast to 2022

Refueling robots are used to fuel vehicles independently, without any kind of human intervention. These refueling robots are used to fuel commercial and passenger vehicles and vehicles in the mining sector.
The analysts forecast the global refueling robots market to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global refueling robots market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Refueling Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Drive Energy
• Rotec Engineering
• Scott
Market driver
• High efficiency and flexibility of installation
Market challenge
• Replacement of fuel caps with automatic fuel caps
Market trend
• Business expansion through distribution channels
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Commercial sector – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Mining sector – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Business expansion through distribution channels
Payment for refueling through mobile applications
Growing deployment of CNG vehicles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Drive Energy
Rotec Engineering
Scott
..…..Continued
