Refrigeration Packaging Market Sales Revenue, Opportunities, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players And Forecast To 2023

Global Refrigeration Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Future Scope by Packaging Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal and Others), by packaging type (Boxes And Cartons, Bags And Pouches, Containers, Bottle & Jars and Others), By end-user (Residential, Non-Residential) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Refrigeration Packaging Market Highlights

The global refrigeration packaging market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. With suitable protective materials such as paper or synthetic films, the products can vary from fresh food, processed food and ready-to-eat products. Various packaging technologies are used such as vacuum skin packaging and modified atmospheric packaging (MAP), which essentially removes atmospheric oxygen from the primary package being sealed. Oxygen has been identified as a primary source of most product degradation.

Changes in consumer preference for safe food have led to innovations in packaging technologies. The packaged refrigeration market is driven by various factors such as government initiatives for food safety, increase in demand for small portion food items/demand for single use packaging. Growth in retail sectors/increasing number of retails outlets, and increasing demand for processed food items, also drive the market growth. The refrigeration packaging market has various restraints such as inclination towards fresh cooked food and added costs of the final product.

Key Players

The key players of global Refrigeration Packaging Market includes Amcor Limited (Australia), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.)., Graphic Packaging International, Inc.(U.S.), International Paper Company (U.S.), Pactiv LLC (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), and WestRock Company (U.S.)

Refrigeration Packaging Market Research Analysis

With busy consumer lifestyles and rising household incomes, more and more people are looking for convenient options that can fit around their hectic schedules. Technological advancements have enabled the flexible packaging companies with the ability to supply new film types and improved packaging designs, which helps protect, promote and store the product. Specifications such as printed films, re-sealable zippers, tear notch openings and single serve packing, have played a key role in enhancing this trend.

With increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences, there has been an inclination towards the consumption of frozen meat, poultry and seafood products. The growth of the segment is propelled by consumer demand for frozen foods offering convenience and value along with quality improvements resulting from packaging innovations. There has been a steady rise in income levels in developing nations, recently, resulting in more disposable income among individuals. Developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Mexico have the largest disposable incomes, due to which there has been a significant growth in the demand for efficient packaging of meat, poultry and seafood. The higher disposable income in these developing countries, result in the increase in purchasing power. As a result, frozen packaging market is expected to be impacted, positively.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global refrigeration packaging market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Refrigeration Packaging market by its product and region.

By Packaging Material

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Packaging Type

Boxes and Cartons

Bags and Pouches

Containers

Bottle & Jars and Others

By end-user

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Table Of Content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

3.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.5 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

Continues…….

