Refrigerated Dough Products Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2015 – 2021

Refrigerated Dough products consist of cookies/brownies, biscuits, dinner rolls, sweet rolls, pizza base and other bakery items. Modern equipment and packaging opens up a new demand spectrum in frozen dough industry. It increases the shelf life of the product and lowers the chances of product wastage. There is an increasing demand for par baked dough products in sandwich category as it is as tasty as fresh dough.

Par baked variety enables food service outlets and coffee bars to provide fresh from the oven buns and rolls which matches artisan style and taste with convenience. Moreover, people prefer to cook varieties of dough related dishes at home, which were previously available only at restaurants and coffee shops. Some of the varieties include crepes and fillo dough, par baked buns, gluten free bread among others.

The frozen dough products market can be segmented into five major types such as refrigerated Biscuits, Cookies/Brownies, Dinner rolls, Sweet rolls and others. The market can also be segmented geographically into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) regions.

The key drivers of this market include increased number of coffee shops, growing consumption of bakery products and booming food service industry. Moreover with increasing disposable income and coffee culture in emerging countries the demand for frozen dough products is also elevating. Dough products are considered healthy options in comparison to meat and other calorific meals. One of the important benefits of the dough products is, they can be consumed at any period of day such as during breakfast, lunch or dinner. Large number of product innovation and availability of products through different retail outlets would support the growth in this market.

Some of the restraining factors in the market growth could be unstable demand forecast and supply chain and short shelf life of the product. Proper packaging and storing facilities are some of the major concerns for manufacturers and distributors as the product requires a specific temperature. In addition to this, transportation of dough product requires proper storage facilities in the overall system.

The frozen dough products market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a single digit increase in CAGR from 2013 to 2019. There is a significant increase in the frozen dough products market due to of its low prices than fresh baked products. However the market is expected to grow moderately in developed countries. The refrigerated dough market is expected to witness great opportunities as a result of increased snacking and breakfast (portion eating). Emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China and South Africa is expected to grow significantly on the backdrop of changing eating habits and availability of these products in supermarkets and other retail outlets. Developed economies have seen greater number of in-store bakeries and sandwich programs popping up in outlets such as convenience stores and hyper markets. Family gatherings and holiday parties further fuel the demand of dough related products such as pastries, cup cakes and sweet rolls.

The refrigerated dough products market is highly fragmented worldwide having small players supplying the frozen dough to bakeries, quick service restaurants and other food service industry.

Some of the key players in the refrigerated or frozen dough products market are Kontos Foods, Inc., Custom Foods Inc., Readi-Bake, Inc., Earthgrains Refrigerated Dough Products, L.P., Gonnella, Wenner Bakery, Europastry and Swiss Gastro Bakery Beijing Co.,Ltd, Dr. Schar USA, Inc. and Boulder Brands among others.

