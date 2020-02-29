Refrigerant Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Refrigerant Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Refrigerant Market

Refrigerant is a substance or mixture, usually a fluid, used in a heat pump and refrigeration cycle. In most cycles it undergoes phase transitions from a liquid to a gas and back again.

China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest consumption area of refrigerant. And its consumption share of refrigerant is responsible for 356.3 K MT in the world in 2015. The Europe, USA and Japan are other major consumption area. The Europe consumes 191.9 K MT and the number in the USA is 135.4 K MT in 2015. Consumption of refrigerant in Japan is smaller than the USA which is about 63 K MT in 2015.

Due to damage to the environment freon achilles heel, the EU implemented a policy of Air Condition without fluoride in early 2004. Many developed countries have also accelerated the R22 (commonly known as freon) phase-out the pace. The United States, Japan and Canada banned R22 in 2010 in new equipment. Currently, the international fluoride ban has become China’s largest air-conditioning outlet green barriers, so as the world’s “White Kingdom”. Now, there are many replacements of R22, such as R410a, R404a and other and these refrigerants have little ozone depletion and are environment-friendly products. In 2013, Europe has begun to ban the R134a refrigerant in new automotive air conditioner and many automotive air conditioner manufacturers choose HFO 1234 yf to replace R134a. And EPA has approved of automotive air conditioner manufacturers using HFO1234yf in Automotive air conditioner.

With the development of eco-friendly refrigerant, we tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3356376-global-refrigerant-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Global Refrigerant market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Refrigerant.

This report researches the worldwide Refrigerant market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Refrigerant breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chemours

Honeywell

Mexichem

Daikin

Arkema

Linde

Navin Fluorine International

GFL

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

3F

Yuean Chemical

Ying Peng Chemical

Yonghe Refrigerant

Limin Chemicals

China Fluoro Technology

Refrigerant Breakdown Data by Type

HCFC

HFC

HC

Other

Refrigerant Breakdown Data by Application

Air Condition

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

Others

Refrigerant Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Refrigerant Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Refrigerant capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Refrigerant manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Refrigerant :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3356376-global-refrigerant-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Refrigerant Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Refrigerant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 HCFC

1.4.3 HFC

1.4.4 HC

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Refrigerant Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Air Condition

1.5.3 Automotive Air Conditioner

1.5.4 Refrigerator

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Refrigerant Production

2.1.1 Global Refrigerant Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Refrigerant Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Refrigerant Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Refrigerant Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Refrigerant Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Refrigerant Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

………….

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Refrigerant Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Refrigerant Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Refrigerant Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

………….

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Refrigerant Product Picture

Table Refrigerant Key Market Segments in This Study

Table Key Manufacturers Refrigerant Covered in This Study

Table Global Refrigerant Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025 (MT) & (Million US$)

Figure Global Refrigerant Production Market Share 2014-2025

Figure HCFC Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of HCFC

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3356376-global-refrigerant-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)