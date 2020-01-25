Refractories Market 2018 Rising Status of Regions Like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America, Forecast to 2023

Refractories market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Refractories market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Refractories market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Refractories market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Refractories market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

The Global Refractories Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.21% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Refractories market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including RHI, IMERYS, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI, SHINAGAWA,CHOSUN REFRACTORIES CO. LTD, HARBISONWALKER INTERNATIONAL, IFGL REFRACTORIES LTD, MAGNEZIT GROUP, MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC., MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS, REFRATECHNIK, AND RESCO PRODUCTS INC..

Refractories Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Strong Iron & Steel Production in Asia-Pacific

– Increase in the Production of Non-ferrous Materials

– Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Markets

– High Demand from the Glass Industry



Restraints

– Environmental Concerns and Health and Safety Issues



Opportunity

– Growth Potential of the Indian Steel Industry

