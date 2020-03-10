Reduced Lactose Whey Market Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 – 2028

Reduced Lactose Whey Market: Introduction

Reduced lactose whey is the whey powder that contains less lactose concentration, i.e., less than 60%. The reduced lactose whey is manufactured by filtering the lactose from the sweet whey liquid. The lactose is removed by either precipitation, filtration or dialysis. The filtered liquid is then spray dried to produce a powder known as reduced lactose whey. It is mostly a substitute for whey when low lactose and higher protein content is required. There are two types of reduced lactose whey available in the market, organic and conventional. The reduced lactose whey has varied applications in the food and beverages industry. It is used as an economic source of dairy solids. The use of reduced lactose whey is observed in the dairy, food processing, meat processing, infant food and in a number of other F&B industries. It is also used in nutraceuticals as a protein source.

Reduced Lactose Whey different from Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

The WPC that is available in the market is different from the reduced lactose whey. Both are processed but in WPC the minerals are removed too along with lactose. The reduced lactose whey has high mineral and protein content. Thus, the reduced lactose whey is also called mineral concentrated whey. The price of WPC is higher than the reduced lactose whey.

The WPC is mostly used due to their high functionality as a protein supplement. But due to their higher prices, the WPC being used as a source for dairy solids in the food and beverage industry is very less. The reduced lactose whey having low lactose and high protein content can be used as a substitute in various types of food processing.

Reduced Lactose Whey Market: Segmentation

The global reduced lactose whey market is segmented on the basis of nature, extraction process, end use and distribution channel.

On the basis of nature, the global reduced lactose whey market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of extraction, the global reduced lactose whey market is segmented as-

Precipitation

Filtration

Dialysis

On the basis of end use, the global reduced lactose whey market is segmented as-

Food and Beverages Food Service (HoReCa) Dairy products Food Processing Bakery Products Soups and Sauces Frozen Foods Meat processing Infant food Beverage processing Others

Nutraceuticals

Household/Retail

On the basis of distribution channel, the global reduced lactose whey market is segmented as-

Direct/ B2B

Indirect/ B2C Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores e-Retail



Reduced Lactose Whey: Key Participants

Some of the leading players in the global reduced lactose whey market include Wapsie Valley Creamery, Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., MCT Dairies Inc., G&R Foods Inc., Hoogwegt Groep B.V., Grande Cheese Company, Agropur Inc., Graham Chemical Corporation, Fonterra Inc., Interfood Inc., Leprino Foods Company, Dana Foods Inc., and AMCO Proteins.