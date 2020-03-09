Reduced Fat Cheese Market Value Chain and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Reduced fat cheese is the cheese which has its fat content reduced by 50% or more. It has a smooth texture and a tangy flavour, and originates from the Italian cheese variety. It is hard or semi-soft in texture and pale yellow in colour. It has an enhanced calcium level and considered healthy for consumers with bone disorders. Reduced cheese fat consumer demand has grown due to their changing lifestyles. Especially for the time-starved consumers, who find it hard maintaining an exercise regime, products like reduced fat cheese are very convenient. Many consumers are increasingly cutting down sodium and fats from their diets. The reduced fat cheese market is also expected to grow over the forecast period due to the trend towards consumption of fortified and modified cheeses.

Health conscious trend drives the demand for reduced fat cheese market : Reduced fat cheese play an important role in regulating the metabolism of the body like reducing the bad cholesterol, which is the precursor of cardiovascular diseases. Due to the growing incidence of obesity and cardiac-arrests across the globe, reduced fat cheese has become a very sought after product. Flavour profile of the reduced fat cheese plays an important role because there is a certain class of health-conscious consumers which do not compromise on the taste and flavour of food. Hence, reduced fat cheese manufacturers have resorted to the product development of a variety of types amongst reduced fat cheese such as the cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone, which promises the unaltered flavour of original cheese.

The fast-food chains are also promoting and increasingly featuring reduced fat cheese on their menus, which has heightened the awareness amongst the consumers, further propelling the growth of the reduced fat cheese market. Furthermore, globalization is amongst the top food trends, and food products which have a renowned and unique provenance are garnering attention amongst gastronomes. With this regard, reduced fat cheese is expected to grow concurrently with the cheese market. In recent times, scientific consensus behind the food product claims have gained importance for attracting consumers and hence, positive reviews from the medical community such as The Dietary Guidelines Committee is also enabling the growth of the reduced fat cheese market.

Reduced Fat Cheese Segmentation : The reduced fat cheese market can be segmented on the basis of nature, type, form, source, end use, packaging and sales channel. On the basis of nature, the reduced fat cheese market is segmented into: Organic , Conventional , On the basis of type, the reduced fat cheese market is segmented into: Cheddar , Mozzarella , Parmesan , Gouda , Halloumi , Others , On the basis of form, the reduced fat cheese market is segmented into: Block , Spreads , Slice , Shreds , On the basis of source, the reduced fat cheese market is segmented into: Cow , Buffalo , Blended , Others On the basis of end use, the reduced fat cheese market is segmented into: Household, Foodservice , Food Industry , On the basis of packaging, the reduced fat cheese market is segmented into: Plastic Tubs , Carton Packs , Tins , Foils On the basis of sales channel, the reduced fat cheese market is segmented into:, Direct Sales (B2B) , Indirect Sales (B2C) , Hypermarkets/Supermarkets , Convenience Stores , Discount Stores , Food & Drink Specialty Stores , Online Retail , Others

Reduced Fat Cheese Market: Regional Analysis : The sales for reduced fat cheese is growing at exorbitant rates in countries like U.K. Europe and North America and are expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. In fact, conventional cheese sales have slumped due to the outgrowth of the reduced fat cheese market. In developing regions like Asia, the reduced fat cheese market may face some barriers in market penetration due to high prices of reduced fat cheese which only the high-end consumers can afford. Availability of reduced fat cheese in the sales channel is also low, which hinders the market growth in this region.

Reduced Fat Cheese Market: Key Participants : Some of the market participants in the reduced fat cheese market are: Arla Foods , Bongrain S.A. , Fromageries Bel S.A. , Kraft Foods Group Inc. , Lactalis Group , Rumiano Cheese Company , Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited ,