Reduced Fat Butter Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

Reduced fat butter is manufactured by lowering its fat content to 40% or lower. It has a similar texture and taste characteristics to regular butter. It is available in both spreadable and non-spreadable form. It is often modified with reduced sodium content and is more palatable for consumers with bone disorders. The demand for reduced butter fat has grown due to the changing consumer lifestyles. Especially for the time-starved consumers, who find it hard maintaining an exercise regime, products like reduced fat butter are very useful. Many consumers are increasingly cutting down sodium and fats from their diets. The reduced fat butter market is also expected to grow over the forecast period due to the trend towards the consumption of modified butter blends.

The ‘Burn Fats’ Trend amongst Consumers Fuels the Growth for Reduced Fat Butter Market

The consumption of reduced fat butter helps in regulating the bad cholesterol in the diet, which acts as a precursor of cardiovascular diseases. Due to the growing incidence of obesity and cardiac-arrests across the globe, reduced fat butter has become a very sought after product. Texture and flavour profiles of reduced fat butter play an important role because there is a certain class of health-conscious consumers which do not compromise on the taste and flavour of food. Hence, reduced fat butter manufacturers have resorted to the product development of different forms in reduced fat butter such as the spreadable and non-spreadable formats, which can cater to the demands of a wider audience. Many fast-food chains are also promoting and increasingly featuring reduced fat butter on their menus, which has heightened the awareness amongst the consumers, further propelling the growth of the reduced fat butter market. In recent times, scientific consensus behind the food product claims have gained importance for attracting consumers and hence, positive reviews from the medical community such as The Dietary Guidelines Committee is also enabling the growth of the reduced fat butter market.

Reduced Fat Butter Segmentation

The reduced fat butter market can be segmented on the basis of fat content, form, end use, packaging and sales channel.

On the basis of form, the reduced fat butter market is segmented into:

Spreadable

Non-spreadable

On the basis of fat content, the reduced fat butter market is segmented into:

15-40% fat content

41-60% fat content

On the basis of end use, the reduced fat butter market is segmented into:

Household

Foodservice

Food Industry

On the basis of packaging, the reduced fat butter market is segmented into:

Plastic Tubs

Carton Packs

Bulk

On the basis of sales channel, the reduced fat butter market is segmented into:

Direct Sales (B2B)

Indirect Sales (B2C) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Online Retail Others



Reduced Fat Butter Market: Regional Analysis

The sales for reduced fat butter is growing at exorbitant rates in countries like U.K. Europe and North America and are expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. In fact, regular butter sales have slumped due to the outgrowth of the reduced fat butter market. In developing regions like Asia, the reduced fat butter market may face some barriers in market penetration due to high prices of reduced fat butter which only the high-end consumers can afford. Availability of reduced fat butter in the sales channel is also low, which hinders the market growth in this region. But some Asian countries house a large consumer base which are traditional butter-eaters and these countries such as India, Vietnam, and Malaysia demonstrate the highest market potential in the reduced fat butter market.

Reduced Fat Butter Market: Key Participants

