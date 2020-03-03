Red Wine Market Players Contribute Majorly Towards Innovative Trends till 2022

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global red wine market during the period until 2022. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth and revenue share (US$ 78 billion by end 2022) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the red wine market during the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample Report from Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=160

Changing consumer habits, a rising disposable income, increased urbanization, and the preference for wine at large events or social gatherings all paint a bright future for the global red wine market. Red wine is equally sought after by both the geriatric population for its purported health benefits and the millennial population in place of other ‘hard drinks’. Wine consumption has shown marked growth across the world and the production of wine is more evenly spread across developed and emerging markets now, from the initial dominance of the former. Technological advancements have also played a key role in innovative new flavors being made available in the red wine market.

Red wine is largely derived from darker colored grape varieties and the color can range from a deep red to an intense violet or even a shade of dark brown, depending on the wine’s age. The color of red wine comes from anthocyanin pigments found in the grape skin. Red wine production usually comprises extracting both the color and flavor from the grape skin.

FactMR in its report on the rose wine market suggests that it could grow to a value of approx. US$ 78 billion by end 2022 – witnessing a modest CAGR of 2.7%.

Shiraz and Merlot are the two most popular products as both have a revenue share in excess of 13% in the red wine market. The Shiraz wine segment is anticipated to be worth almost US$ 11.7 billion by end 2022 and key stakeholders in the red wine market are recommended to take note of this. With respect to Merlot, Europe alone accounts for more than half the regional contribution in the red wine market and is projected to retain its share throughout the duration of the forecast period.

Browse Full Report on Red Wine Market with TOC – https://www.factmr.com/report/160/red-wine-market

A similar market opportunity exists in the Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir product segment in the red wine market as both have a roughly equal contribution. Even though Europe is the largest region in the Cabernet Sauvignon segment by a considerable margin, companies could seek to diversify by targeting Latin America as the region is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR of 4% from 2017 to 2022. With respect to Pinot Noir wines, APEJ is the second-most lucrative region after Europe.

Modern Trade Segment Lucrative Channel in the Red Wine Market

The modern trade segment represents a revenue share of over 1/3rd the red wine market making it a segment too large to ignore. The modern trade segment in Europe is larger than that of North America, Latin America, and APEJ combined, making it perfectly understandable if companies decided to focus all their attention on this dynamic region in the red wine market.

Competition Dashboard

FactMR has profiled some of the prominent companies in the red wine market which are Accolade Wines Australia Limited, Casella Family Brands, Caviro, Viña Concha y Toro SA, Constellation Brands, Diageo Plc, E&J Gallo Winery, Grupo Peñaflor, The Wine Group, and Treasury Wine Estates.

Have Any Question? Ask Our Industry Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=160

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/