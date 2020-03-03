Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Placon

Clear Path Recycling

Verdeco Recycling

Indorama Ventures Public

M.G. Chemicals

PolyQuest

Evergreen Plastics

Libolon

Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fiber Co. Ltd

Haiyan Haili Green Fiber Co., Ltd

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Breakdown Data by Type

Clear

Colored

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Breakdown Data by Application

Fiber

Sheet and film

Strapping

Containers & Bottle

Others

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Clear

1.4.3 Colored

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fiber

1.5.3 Sheet and film

1.5.4 Strapping

1.5.5 Containers & Bottle

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Production

2.1.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Placon

8.1.1 Placon Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

8.1.4 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Clear Path Recycling

8.2.1 Clear Path Recycling Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

8.2.4 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Verdeco Recycling

8.3.1 Verdeco Recycling Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

8.3.4 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Indorama Ventures Public

8.4.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

8.4.4 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 M.G. Chemicals

8.5.1 M.G. Chemicals Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

8.5.4 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

