RECYCLED PLASTICS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Plastic waste or scrap is recovered and reprocessed into useful products through the plastic recycling process to reduce global carbon emissions and waste disposal.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Recycled Plastics Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as PET, HDPE, PP, LDPE, and others used in different end-user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Recycled Plastics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Avangard Innovative

• B. Schoenberg

• CarbonLITE Industries

• CUSTOM POLYMERS

• UltrePET

Market driver

• Increased demand for PET

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increasing adoption of bioplastics

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing environmental concerns

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Segmentation by product type

• Comparison by product type

• PET – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• HDPE – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• PP – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• LDPE – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Non-food contact packaging – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Food contact packaging – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Construction – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Automotive – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Rising use of recycled plastic in end-use industries

• Growing environmental concerns

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Avangard Innovative

• B. Schoenberg

• CarbonLITE Industries

• CUSTOM POLYMERS

• UltrePET

Continued….

