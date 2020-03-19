Recycled Plastics Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Avangard Innovative, B. Schoenberg, Custom Polymers

Plastic waste or scrap is recovered and reprocessed into useful products through the plastic recycling process to reduce global carbon emissions and waste disposal.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Recycled Plastics Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as PET, HDPE, PP, LDPE, and others used in different end-user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Recycled Plastics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Avangard Innovative

• B. Schoenberg

• CarbonLITE Industries

• CUSTOM POLYMERS

• UltrePET

Market driver

• Increased demand for PET

