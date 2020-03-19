Recycled Plastics Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Avangard Innovative, B. Schoenberg, Custom Polymers

The analysts forecast the global barley market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Recycled Plastics Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as PET, HDPE, PP, LDPE, and others used in different end-user industries.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Recycled Plastics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Avangard Innovative
• B. Schoenberg
• CarbonLITE Industries
• CUSTOM POLYMERS
• UltrePET
Market driver
• Increased demand for PET
Market challenge
• Increasing adoption of bioplastics
Market trend
• Growing environmental concerns
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
• Segmentation by product type
• Comparison by product type
• PET – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• HDPE – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• PP – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• LDPE – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Non-food contact packaging – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Food contact packaging – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Construction – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Automotive – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Rising use of recycled plastic in end-use industries
• Growing environmental concerns
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Avangard Innovative
• B. Schoenberg
• CarbonLITE Industries
• CUSTOM POLYMERS
• UltrePET
Continued…..
