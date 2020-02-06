Recruitment Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Recruitment (hiring) is a core function of human resource management. Recruitment refers to the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization. Internet-based technologies to support all aspects of recruitment have become widespread.
The main drivers of the market here are: economic development, technology development and the internet thinking. The development trend of the recruitment industry is towards service specialization, mobile terminal, form of community-oriented or open towards the platform. What is more, the industry is still need keeping on innovation to promote its development.
The global recruitment industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the global market through their quantity service and advance technology.
Based on the global economic trends, we analyst the recruitment industry in the global region to continue to grow at a faster rate over the next five years.
In 2018, the global Recruitment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Adecco
- Randstad
- Manpower Group
- Recruit
- Allegis Group
- ADP
- CIIC
- Hays
- Kelly Services
- Robert Half
- Mercer
- Aon Hewitt
- Temp Holdings
- Teamlease
- Jobrapido
- CareerBuilder
- Innovsource
- IKYA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Traditional Recruitment
- Digital Recruitment
Market segment by Application, split into
- Recruitment of Permanent Staffing
- Recruitment of Temporary Staffing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recruitment are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Recruitment Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
