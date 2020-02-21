Recruitment Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Recruitment (hiring) is a core function of human resource management. Recruitment refers to the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization. Internet-based technologies to support all aspects of recruitment have become widespread.

Scope of the Report:

The main drivers of the market here are: economic development, technology development and the internet thinking. The development trend of the recruitment industry is towards service specialization, mobile terminal, form of community-oriented or open towards the platform. What is more, the industry is still need keeping on innovation to promote its development.

The global recruitment industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the global market through their quantity service and advance technology.

Based on the global economic trends, we analyst the recruitment industry in the global region to continue to grow at a faster rate over the next five years.



This report studies the Recruitment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Recruitment market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Adecco

Randstad

Manpower Group

Recruit

Allegis Group

ADP

CIIC

Hays

Kelly Services

Robert Half

Mercer

Aon Hewitt

Temp Holdings

Teamlease

Jobrapido

CareerBuilder

Innovsource

IKYA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Traditional Recruitment

Digital Recruitment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Recruitment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Recruitment

1.2 Classification of Recruitment by Types

1.2.1 Global Recruitment Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Recruitment Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Traditional Recruitment

1.2.4 Digital Recruitment

1.3 Global Recruitment Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recruitment Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

1.3.3 Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

1.4 Global Recruitment Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Recruitment Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Recruitment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Recruitment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Recruitment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Recruitment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Recruitment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Recruitment (2014-2024)

…………

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Adecco

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Recruitment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Adecco Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Randstad

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Recruitment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Randstad Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Manpower Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Recruitment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Manpower Group Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Recruit

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Recruitment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Recruit Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Allegis Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Recruitment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Allegis Group Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 ADP

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Recruitment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ADP Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

