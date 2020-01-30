Recommendation Engine 2019 Global Key Players, Market Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Recommendation Engine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recommendation Engine development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Google
AWS
Microsoft
Salesforce
Sentient Technologies
HPE
Oracle
Intel
SAP
Fuzzy.AI
Infinite Analytics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Collaborative Filtering
Content-based Filtering
Hybrid Recommendation
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Healthcare
BFSI
Media and entertainment
Transportation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Recommendation Engine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Recommendation Engine development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Collaborative Filtering
1.4.3 Content-based Filtering
1.4.4 Hybrid Recommendation
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 BFSI
1.5.5 Media and entertainment
1.5.6 Transportation
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Recommendation Engine Market Size
2.2 Recommendation Engine Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Recommendation Engine Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Recommendation Engine Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Recommendation Engine Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Recommendation Engine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Recommendation Engine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Recommendation Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Recommendation Engine Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Recommendation Engine Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 AWS
12.3.1 AWS Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.3.4 AWS Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 AWS Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Salesforce
12.5.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.6 Sentient Technologies
12.6.1 Sentient Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.6.4 Sentient Technologies Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sentient Technologies Recent Development
12.7 HPE
12.7.1 HPE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.7.4 HPE Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 HPE Recent Development
12.8 Oracle
12.8.1 Oracle Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.8.4 Oracle Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.9 Intel
12.9.1 Intel Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.9.4 Intel Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Intel Recent Development
12.10 SAP
12.10.1 SAP Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.10.4 SAP Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 SAP Recent Development
‘Continued…..
