Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects during 2018-2027

Recombinant human interferon protein (IFN-y) is a bioactive protein primarily used for cell culture applications in many diagnostic laboratories. It is currently being used in many research activities such as immunology, oncology, stem cell research and virology. Recombinant human interferon proteins are not just limited to the process of discharging of reactive oxygen species. They are also involved in other growth functions such as bone growth and bone resorption. Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market one of the recombinant proteins available currently, the only difference is that it is sourced from CHO-cell line.

Common practice to such medium is associated with complications which might lead to failure in cell cultures. The status of recombinant human interferon protein is strictly regulated as it require strict temperature control, which is around -70°C or below for retaining full action activity. Recombinant human interferon protein is mostly available in beta and alpha form, though other forms have started emerging in the market.

Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market: Drivers and Restraints

Recombinant human interferon protein is principally studied on the protein production, it is probably going to strike the intensive research and development sector. The adoption of recombinant human interferon protein started with the advancement in the field of molecular biology. The marketing of these proteins started in the late nineties with the U.S. observing the highest success rates. Most of the proteins require specific conditions in order to be in an active state for clinical study, and a large portion is still used in clinical research for developing counter actions. The trends supporting the entire recombinant therapeutics are expected to influence the growth of the market. Though the effectiveness of recombinant human interferon proteins is still debatable with other species induced, recombinant proteins are being used in general applications. However, high cost that can go for around US$ 170 for a 5 µg pack is expected to be a major factor retraining the growth of the market. Some of the major blockbuster products from big companies are well established in the developed countries.

Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market: Overview

The global market for recombinant human interferon protein is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to rise of molecular biology in most of the disease applications. The growth of the market is related to the rising number of cancer cases, which is mostly observed in cases of growth defect.

Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global recombinant human interferon protein market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for recombinant human interferon protein owing to increasing number of research activities in the region. The recombinant human interferon protein market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to product development and expansion by key players. Europe is expected to hold a large share in the global recombinant human interferon protein market throughout the forecast period due to its quality healthcare facilities and modern outlook for recombinant human Interferon protein.

Recombinant Human Interferon Protein Market: Key Players

The global market for recombinant human interferon protein is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global recombinant human interferon protein market are Merck KGaA, Abcam plc, R&D Systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioLegend, Invitrogen, OriGene, and Biorbyt, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

