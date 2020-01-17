Reciprocating Air Compressor Global Market Demand, Market Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Reciprocating Air Compressor Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— A Reciprocating Air Compressor is a positive displacement compressor that uses a crankshaft-driven piston and cylinder to compress the air.

Scope of the Report:

According to the technology, it can be devided to single stage air compressors and two stage air compressors.A single-stage reciprocating piston compressor works by drawing the air into the cylinder where it is compressed in a single piston stroke of approximately 120 PSI and then sent to a storage tank. A two-stage compressor includes an additional step where the air is compressed by a second, smaller piston to a pressure of up to 175 PSI.

The worldwide market for Reciprocating Air Compressor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 5000 million US$ in 2023, from 5000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Reciprocating Air Compressor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atlas Copco

Sullair, LLC

Gardner Denver, Inc.

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Elgi Compressors USA, Inc.

Quincy Compressor

Emersion Climate Technologies, Inc.

Frank Technologies

Hertz

Coburg Equipment Private Limited

Guru Enterprises

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable

Stationary

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Appliances

Energy

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Semiconductor and Electronics

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Reciprocating Air Compressor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Portable

1.2.2 Stationary

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Home Appliances

1.3.2 Energy

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Food and Beverage

1.3.5 Semiconductor and Electronics

1.3.6 Oil and Gas

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Atlas Copco

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Reciprocating Air Compressor Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Atlas Copco Reciprocating Air Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Sullair, LLC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Reciprocating Air Compressor Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sullair, LLC Reciprocating Air Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Gardner Denver, Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Reciprocating Air Compressor Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Gardner Denver, Inc. Reciprocating Air Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Kaeser Kompressoren SE

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Reciprocating Air Compressor Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kaeser Kompressoren SE Reciprocating Air Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Ingersoll-Rand plc

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Reciprocating Air Compressor Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ingersoll-Rand plc Reciprocating Air Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

