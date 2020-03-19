Recent Business Report on Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market by Major Key Vendors 2017-2024

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Overview

Sludge treatment chemicals are used in sludge treatment processes. In order to remove harmful agents from sludge including heavy metal particles and abrasives different type of chemicals are used at different stages of sludge treatment process. For wastewater treatment, sludge treatment chemicals follow some processes which include removal of solid particles from sludge, neutralization, odor control, disinfection and removal of sludge & its treatment. There are various prominent processes which are used for sludge chemical treatment including chemical precipitation, chemical coagulation, chemical oxidation and chemical stabilization process. Further, these sludge treatment chemicals are highly used in municipal water treatment and industrial wastewater treatment processes. Some of the very common sludge treatment chemicals are coagulants, flocculants and polymers.

Market Size & Forecast

Global sludge treatment chemicals market is projected to expand at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, global sludge market is expected to reach at a valuation about USD 5.7 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players of Global Market:

BASF SE, Kamira OYJ, Amcon Inc., GE Water and Process Technology, Ovivo Inc., Accepta Water Treatment, Ecolab Incorporated, Kurita water Industries Ltd., Beckart Environment, Veolia Water Technologies, Scope & Context

Moreover, growing concern among population towards water pollution and its impact on environment and increasing emergence of industries across the globe are some key factors which are envisioned to bolster the growth of global sludge treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, global sludge treatment chemicals market is expected to be dominated by North America region during forecast period. Moreover, this dominance of North America region can be attributed to various factors such as presence of large number of wastewater treatment plants, growing awareness towards disposal of sludge and various government rules and regulations regarding disposal of industrial sludge. Additionally, North America & Europe regions together expected to contribute around 60% share of global sludge treatment chemicals market.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% amongst other regions during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid growth of industrial sector coupled with emergence of new personal care industries and food & beverage companies are projected to fuel the growth of sludge treatment market in this region. In addition to this, China is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of Asia Pacific sludge treatment chemicals market followed by India and Japan.

Further, sludge treatment chemicals are highly used in various industries including food & beverage, personal care, chemical, pulp & paper, oil and gas, metal processing, automotive and other industries. Among these industries, food & beverage industry are expected to be the major consumer of sludge treatment chemicals during the forecast period.

By Chemical type, coagulant chemicals & flocculants chemicals are expected to account for highest share of global market of sludge treatment chemicals during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers & Challenges:

Factors such as rising awareness regarding effect of sludge on environment amongst the consumers and growing demand for effective solution to handle sludge disposal are expected to be key factor which are likely to drive the growth of global sludge treatment chemicals market. Moreover, emergence of new industries such as food & beverage, oil & gas is envisioned to fuel the demand for sludge treatment in these industries. Further, this growing demand for sludge treatment in industrial sector is likely to drive the growth of global market.

Additionally, several government regulations related to sludge disposal is also a major factor which is escalating the demand for sludge treatment chemicals in industries. Moreover, sludge treatment chemicals are highly used in municipal areas for water treatment purposes. This growing demand for sludge treatment chemicals is likely to bolster the growth of market.

Furthermore, rising awareness regarding various benefits of water recycling and growing need for water and sludge treatment for addressing consumption of fresh water from natural water resources are expected to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of global market.

However, high operational cost of sludge and water treatment owing to high cost of treatment chemicals is a major challenge to the growth of sludge treatment market. Further, rapid development in order to decrease sludge production is also a key reason which is hampering the growth of global market of sludge treatment chemicals.

