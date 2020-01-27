Rebar Processing Equipment Market is rising rapidly due to growth in the real estate sector

Rebar processing equipment performs various functions such as bending, shearing, de-coiling, and straightening on reinforced bars (also known as a rebar). In the construction industry, reinforcement bars of different size, shapes, and quantities are required in the targeted construction cycle time. For a quick turnaround time at the construction site, developers or project owners now prefer ready-to-use cut and bent rebars. Contractors and/or construction companies use rebar processing equipment to cater to different requirements. The rebar processing equipment is suitable for carrying out different operations on coiled rebar and straight bars

Growth in the real estate sector, improved economic conditions backed by increased involvement of the private sector, and growth in residential & commercial infrastructure are factors expected to drive the market for global rebar processing equipment. Other factors that are expected to play a prominent role in driving the rebar processing equipment market includes growing government investments on infrastructure development and growth in the rental market. However, high cost of rebar processing equipment and instability in construction activity is expected to pose challenges to rebar processing equipment manufacturers across the globe.

The global rebar processing equipment market can be segmented based on level of automation, machine/equipment type, end-user, and region. In terms of level of automation, the market can be segregated into semi-automatic rebar processing equipment and fully automatic rebar processing equipment. Fully automatic rebar processing (ARP) equipment segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future and most of the suppliers, construction companies, and contractors have started using automatic rebar processing equipment in their operations. The fully automatic set-up requires huge investment and therefore the market share of semi-automatic rebar processing equipment is more in the current global market.

Based on machine/equipment type, the global rebar processing equipment market can be classified into Bar Bending Machine, Bar Shearing Machine (also known as Bar Cutting Machine), Radius Bending Machine, U Bending Machine, Stirrup Bending Machine, Bar De-coiling, and Straightening Machine. In terms of end-user, the rebar processing equipment market can be categorized into steel producers, steel products manufacturers, construction/engineering contractors, and others. Based on region, the global rebar processing equipment market can be bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Demand for rebar processing equipment market is anticipated to rise in North America during the forecast period from 2018 – 2026; this is backed by the United States, where, as per the Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics report, the construction market is expected to grow faster than China over the next 15 years. Increase in infrastructure development is expected to be high in China, the U.S, and India as well. The rebar processing equipment market in emerging economies is anticipated to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is also projected to hold a major share of the global rebar processing equipment market in terms of revenue in the near future, with the region expected to hold one-third share of the global market by the end of the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global rebar processing equipment market include Jaypee Group, Schnell Spa, Gensco Equipment, Toyo Kensetsu Kohki Co., Ltd., KRB Machinery, EVG Entwicklungs- und Verwertungs-Gesellschaft m.b.H., Eurobend, PEDAX, TJK Machinery (Tianjin) Co, Ltd, Henan Sinch Machinery Co., Ltd, and Everest Equipments Private Limited. These players are estimated to face healthy competition due to the presence of a large number of local players. Key players are likely to focus on product innovation and research & development activities in order to strengthen their presence in the market.