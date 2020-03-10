Rebar Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2018 to 2025

This report studies the Global Rebar Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Rebar market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ArcelorMittal

Gerdau

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Posco SS-Vina

Co. Ltd

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel Ltd.

Essar Steel

Mechel PAO

EVRAZ plc

Sohar Steel LLC

Celsa Steel U.K.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Jiangsu Shagang Group

NJR Steel

Commercial Metals Company

The Conco Companies

Barnes Reinforcing industries

Jindal Steel & Power

Steel Dynamics

Steel Asia Manufacturing Corporation

Outokumpu Oyj

Acerinox S.A.

Hyundai Steel

Daido Steel

Byer Steel

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

60

75

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Rebar Market Research Report 2018

1 Rebar Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rebar

1.2 Rebar Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Rebar Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Rebar Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 60

1.2.3 75

Other

1.3 Global Rebar Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rebar Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Infrastructure

1.3.3 Housing

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Rebar Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Rebar Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Rebar (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Rebar Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Rebar Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

7 Global Rebar Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Rebar Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Rebar Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Gerdau

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Rebar Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Gerdau Rebar Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Rebar Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Rebar Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Posco SS-Vina

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Rebar Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Posco SS-Vina Rebar Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Co. Ltd

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Rebar Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Co. Ltd Rebar Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Steel Authority of India Limited

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Rebar Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Steel Authority of India Limited Rebar Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Tata Steel Ltd.

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Rebar Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Tata Steel Ltd. Rebar Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Essar Steel

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Rebar Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Essar Steel Rebar Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Mechel PAO

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Rebar Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Mechel PAO Rebar Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

